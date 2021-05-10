Those of you who have read my book reviews know that I am particularly fond of tabletop roleplaying games and the books that teach their rules and expand their universes. I typically focus on modern systems, but lately I have started looking back on the systems that came before, taking a historian’s perspective as I explore archaic settings that, though they exist in the modern era, a look at their origins presents a different experience altogether.
I thought it would be interesting to review the book that started my look back. Though this is not the oldest work in gaming history by any means, “Star Wars: The Roleplaying Game” by West End Games is an excellent example of old-school role-playing gaming that would have been competing with TSR’s popular “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” at the time.
I recently ordered the 30th anniversary edition of the “Star Wars” RPG books for the teen collection so that I could review it for a video that posted on "Star Wars Day," (May the fourth be with you!). As soon as I opened the front cover of the main rules book, I was transported back to a time that I was too young to remember, when “Star Wars” was at an explosive height in popularity, “The Return of the Jedi” had just recently wrapped up the original trilogy, and fans were looking for more ways to experience a galaxy far, far away.
The set itself came with two books. The first in the set focused on the rules system, which is probably the simplest and most straightforward set of rules I’ve ever seen. As I mentioned before, their system had to compete with one that favored complex charts, formulae and multiple polyhedral dice to determine the outcomes of actions during an adventure. Westside opted for a way anyone can jump in and play. All you need is a handful of six-sided dice and one of the 24 character templates in the back of the books with just a few of your own personal adjustments to get started. It also covers gameplay mechanics, a section for gamemasters that offers examples of how an adventure should be charted and planned as well as other charts and useful resources and tools.
The second book in the set is all about source material the gamemaster can weave into a game world. It covers information on weapons, vehicles, alien races, droids, planets and everything you need to flesh out a campaign anywhere in the galaxy you desire, even if that somewhere isn’t covered explicitly in the book.
It does take a little effort on the part of the modern fan to try not to let over 40 years of expanded “Star Wars” canon influence the way you look at these books. When they were written, Midichlorians did not exist outside of George Lucas’ imagination, and the Clone Wars were only a brief line in a movie. Playing the game without the modern image of Luke Skywalker as a washout, old Jedi hermit might be difficult, but when you read through the books, you get a sense of a bright future for the franchise and are taken back to a time when the galaxy was smaller and the history surrounding the movies was only contained in a significantly smaller array of novels.
In fact, many of the books and media that would come later drew influence from these books, the source book in particular. They are a great piece of “Star Wars” and gaming history, and I highly recommend them to anyone interested in either or both subjects. You can check them out at the library now if you are interested in giving them a shot.
To learn more about our curbside service and appointment-based browsing, visit ngrl.org or give us a call at (706) 876-1360.
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.