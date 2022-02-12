This month I thought I would share a book by one of my favorite authors, Amanda Quick.
Quick is actually New York Times bestselling author Jayne Ann Krentz. Krentz writes under multiple pseudonyms. Besides Quick, Krentz also writes as Jayne Castle. All of her books are romance but the different author names tend to denote a difference in the romance. For example, the books penned under the name Amanda Quick are historical romance.
Quick uses “The Lady Has a Past” to transport you to Burning Cove, a small town in California, set in the 1930s. She wraps you in glamour, seduction and murder. What more could you ask for?
Lyra Brazier, investigative apprentice and the newest resident of Burning Cove, must find out what happened to her boss Raina Kirk. Kirk disappeared, and Lyra feels something is terribly wrong. Simon Cage, a private eye and mild-mannered antiquarian book dealer, gets pulled into the mystery. Follow Lyra and Simon as they fall down the rabbit hole of dark rumors and missing people. You might find some things are not as they appear and sometimes people have surprisingly unique gifts.
“The Lady Has a Past” is the fifth installment in the Burning Cove, California, series. Here is a list of all the books in the series to date:
- “The Girl Who Knew Too Much”
- “The Other Lady Vanishes”
- “Tightrope”
- “Close Up”
- “Lady Has a Past”
- “When She Dreams”
“When She Dreams” is set to be published on May 3 of this year. So you will have to wait a little bit for that one.
You can always find mystery and suspense in the pages of Quick’s books, and “The Lady Has a Past” is no different. If this type of book is your cup of tea, then you can find it plus the others in the series on Libby in ebook format or in the library in hardback and audiobook format. So many choices!
