We love to share books with you. Lizzy Gregory Stuckey, Logan Petty and I are usually the ones who write the book reviews, but we decided to get the other Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library staff in on all the fun. Every person is different, and their taste in books is different, too. We wanted to bring you more of a variety. This week Jessica Wyatt, our adult programs coordinator, reviews “The Last Lecture” by Randy Pausch.
Randy Pausch makes several powerful points in his book, but the most poignant to me was the art of how to say you are sorry. He explains that an apology has three parts:
1. “I am sorry.”
2. “What I did was wrong.”
And 3. “What can I do to make it better?”
Oftentimes, people half-heartedly will say they are sorry, but to admit that what they did was wrong and to try to make it better are the steps most missed. Anyone can say they are sorry, but a true apology has to include all three elements that Pausch laid out in his book.
I know that in my lifetime, and I’m sure in yours, you either have apologized or will have to apologize to someone at some point. I also know that I have forgotten to include the last two steps, but that they are critical. Since having learned them from Pausch, I always try to include those steps in a true apology.
The toughest part comes when a person gets to step three. While, yes, it is difficult to admit you are wrong as laid out in step two, step three is where most stumble to be humble. But think of it this way: it took a lot for you to hurt that person, and it is going to take some work in order to be able to fix or make the situation better.
Albeit uncomfortable at times, step three is always worth it. Asking what you can do to correct yourself and your behavior shows that you are willing to become a better person and learn from your mistakes. Perhaps, upon reflection, you realize that an apology you have given has been less than whole-hearted. I ask you to read Pausch’s book. There are several great life lessons that are important to learn from him, forever immortalized in “The Last Lecture,” and the art of an apology is just one of them.
If you would like to read “The Last Lecture” or check out other books, audiobooks and movies, we invite you to use our curbside service, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and from 3 to 5 p.m. To get items by curbside service, visit www.ngrl.org/curbside and follow the instructions. Once you have registered, a member of the library staff will contact you to arrange pickup.
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Jessica Wyatt is the adult programs coordinator at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
