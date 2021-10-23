Those of you who know me know that I have an affinity for all things Dungeons & Dragons. Most of my book reviews center around that hobby.
As fond as I am, I never really got deep into the canonical fiction of the D&D multiverse. Most everything I know is gleaned from game books, and not the novels.
So, earlier this year, I took it upon myself to start reading through "The Legend of Drizzt" series. It is a serious undertaking with 31 books out and more still coming. I am almost through the first trilogy, and wanted to share with you my thoughts on the first book in the series, “Homeland.”
If you are unfamiliar with Drizzt Do’Urden, the titular character of "The Legend of Drizzt," he is a noble-hearted drow, or dark elf, ranger whose adventures with his companions focus on defeating great evils and bringing justice to the northern lands of Faerun, also known as the Forgotten Realms. As pure of heart as Drizzt is, his upbringing did not match his principles.
Born the third son to a drow noble house in Menzoberranzan, Drizzt was meant to be a sacrifice to the evil spider goddess Lolth. However, by stroke of fate and of his older brother’s ambitious dagger, the death of his eldest brother on the night of his birth spared him such an early demise.
The first book chronologically in the series, “Homeland,” recounts Drizzt’s early years growing up in drow society, the evils he bore witness to and the corruption of his people. The book is full of twists and turns as Drizzt navigates his first few decades of life, struggling internally as he tries to align his principles with those of his Lolth-worshipping kin.
He finds a kindred soul in his training mentor and father, Zaknafein Do’Urden, which, for a time, gives him reprieve until a betrayal sends Drizzt into a spiral of mental and moral torment. Will Drizzt find a way to live among his people, different as they are from his morals and beliefs, or will he succumb to their dark ways?
I really enjoyed reading this book, and along with the sequels, this trilogy is an excellent fantasy adventure for anyone to pick up, even if you’re not really into Dungeons & Dragons. R.A. Salvatore writes in such a way that even complete strangers to the world of Faerun can enjoy the tales.
Drizzt and his family do tend to stray on the melodramatic side, but that over-the-top kind of dramatism adds to the old school charm of the Legend of Drizzt. I definitely recommend it to anyone who loves adventure and intrigue with heavy doses of betrayal and moral dilemma. I hope you enjoy the read as much as I did!
The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
Programming is back, check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by.
We can’t wait to see you!
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
