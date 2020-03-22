Normally my reviews focus on tabletop RPG books or fantasy, because that is my primary interest, but I do have a soft spot for allegory as well. "The Legend of the Monk and the Merchant" by Terry Felber is a fable set in Renaissance-era Italy that teaches the main theme of the power of partnership.
The book is heavy with religious imagery and Catholic ideology, but I can attest as a reader from a vastly different religious background that many of the lessons found in this short tome can be easily applied regardless of your beliefs.
The story itself opens on the main character, Antonio, and his grandson, Julio. Antonio is an old merchant who has lived a prosperous life and now wishes to divulge the secrets of his success to the next generation.
As Antonio and Julio wander the streets of Rome, Antonio reveals a journal that he has kept throughout his life and the adventures and lessons stored within. Ultimately, he passes the "Journal of a King" on to Julio, explaining to him that he wishes for him to be as successful in life as he was, and not only that, but to pass this wisdom on to others, as well.
Anyone who is familiar with Dave Ramsey and his principles of financial freedom will find much common ground in this book. A few of the 12 principles in the book that shine rather universally and that run parallel with this particular philosophy include seeing challenges as stepping stones rather than obstacles, learning to take personal responsibility for problems that result from our own bad decisions and not shifting blame, to living debt-free and below one's means.
As mentioned earlier, the final principle that ties the entire work together is the importance of a healthy partnership. When monks and merchants work together, they are able to uplift and encourage one another, and as the book puts it, the merchants can then give a means of financially making the monks' vision come to life.
It is a quick read that is eloquent but written at a level that even younger readers can understand its themes. I do recommend this book for anyone who seeks to deepen their understanding of the spiritual relationships and responsibilities that come along with financial prosperity. This book is not written to teach you how to reach financial freedom specifically, but think of it more as a primer on the precepts that one can follow to move in that direction and then how one can be responsible with any attained wealth, whether great or small. Love it or hate it, I hope you will at least learn from it like I did.
We do not have a copy of this book in our collection, physical or digital. However, there are copies located in PINES which you can borrow and have sent to our library after this public health emergency is over.
While everyone tries to stay in and lessen the impact of COVID-19, I would like to remind everyone of our digital services. Please go to ngrl.org/down loads to learn how to use RBdigital, OverDrive and eReads Kids to check out free eBooks, eAudiobooks and digital magazines. You will need your library card and PIN in order to access these materials. Also, check us out on Facebook at @DaltonWhitfieldLibrary or on Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter at @DaltonGALibrary.
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
