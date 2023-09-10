“The Woods of Fannin County” by Janisse Ray is a fictional novel based on a true story. The story is heart-wrenching but also filled with resilience and hope.
In the 1940s eight siblings were basically abandoned by everyone. They were driven by mule and buggy in the Blue Ridge Mountains and left in a run-down cabin. When I say everyone I mean everyone. Their parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, the community, church and the law left them to mostly fend for themselves for four years.
Can you imagine eight kids ranging from a baby to 10 years old fending for themselves in the mountains for four years? and remember this novel, while a work of fiction, is based on events that really happened. This really happened.
It is a story of amazing strength to persevere even when dealing with the worst of humanity. That is the only way I can describe people who would do this or let this happen, the worst of humanity.
Ray is known for her literary nonfiction. She is the award-winning author of a bestselling memoir, “Ecology of a Cracker Childhood.” “The Woods of Fannin County” is her first novel.
We were fortunate enough to partner with Dalton State College’s Roberts Library to have Ray do a book talk and signing at both libraries on Aug. 28. Richard Woods, one of the last remaining members of the family, attended. Hearing about what happened from someone who actually lived through it was astounding.
If you want to find out more about this astonishing story you can check out the book at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. You can also visit janisseray.com online to learn more about the author and her books.
If you are interested in finding out more about what we offer, check out ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. We can’t wait to see you!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.