Do you have a go-to friend, family member or coworker who always has fantastic book recommendations? When I am looking for my next great read, I turn to Nancy Zatelli. While Nancy is the newest member of our Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library staff, she is a public library veteran and an excellent reading matchmaker (“If you liked that, have you read this?”). Since Nancy’s picks are too great not to share, enjoy her latest review below. — Lizzy Stuckey, youth services manager
“Thirty shots in 30 seconds, three dead and three wounded.” Headline news — October 1881.
Do you think you know everything about the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral? As a history buff and a longtime nonfiction reader, I thought I knew the story of Tombstone, Wyatt Earp, his brothers, Doc Holliday, the Clantons and McLaury brothers, and the famous Vendetta ride. I was wrong!
New York Times bestselling author Tom Clavin, author of “Dodge City,” “Wild Bill” and now “Tombstone,” has written a highly educational and fun page turner about the last big gunfight of the Old West and the colorful characters who made up the legends, lies and truths of one of the most interesting and dangerous times in American history and American culture.
Within minutes of reading the first chapter, I came to realize that the “bad guys“ weren’t all that bad, and the “good guys“ weren’t all that good. This book is full of fascinating tidbits such as Wyatt Earp rarely ever drank alcohol, but he loved to drink coffee. Big Nose Kate did not really have a big nose. The word cowboy generally meant outlaw. Doc Holliday was not a good shot.
The town Tombstone is really named after (you guessed it) tombstones.
So, if you are interested in the history and lives of the legendary Johnny Ringo, Curly Bill, Johnny Behan, Billy the Kid, Geronimo, Cochise, Bat Masterson, Wild Bill Hickok, Frank and Jesse James and many others who helped form the Western frontier, this is the book for you.
In summary, this book is a well-researched, well-written, fun and entertaining account of the Old West. I think you will enjoy looking at the historical photographs, as well. There is a picture of Big Nose Kate (judge for yourself).
I invite you to read this book, make some popcorn, re-watch the movies and enjoy. I certainly did!
You can check out “Tombstone” and other great reads through the library’s curbside service, available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m. Visit ngrl.org/curbside and follow the instructions to get started.
For more information about our resources, services and virtual programs, visit ngrl.org, connect with us on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook and @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) or give us a call at (706) 876-1360.
As always, happy reading!
