Continuing with the ocean theme, I thought I would review Christine Feehan’s “Water Bound.” Feehan is a New York Times bestselling author. USA Today calls her “the Queen of paranormal romance.”
She is one of my all-time favorite authors and this book is one that I have read multiple times. “Water Bound” is the first in the Sea Haven series. The series is full of magic, mystery and elements of nature.
Let me introduce you to the heroine and hero of the book. First, there is Rikki, a young woman who lives in Sea Haven and makes her living as a sea-urchin diver. She has an affinity for water and some special abilities.
And of course if you love romance as I do, you have to have a hero for the heroine. Lev Prakenskii only has the memory of being lost in the ocean and getting saved by the beautiful Rikki. While he has no memory, he does have an instinct for combat and survival. This is good because something seems to be coming after these two.
Rikki and Lev are pulled together just like the tide. But can they stay alive long enough to be together? You will have to read and find out. This book will take you on a journey of mystery, discovery, fear, action and love.
If this sounds like the kind of book for you, then you are in luck. We are giving this book, and many more, away during June and July. There is something for every age. We also have titles in Spanish. Visit the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library and pick up a free book to add to your home library.
Read on to find out some of the other titles you can find.
Adult
“Pacific Vortex” by Clive Cussler.
“The Finest Hours” by Jeremy Bates.
“The Reef” by Nora Roberts.
Young Adult
“Challenger Deep” by Neal Shusterman.
“One Piece” by Eiichiro Oda.
“Seafire” by Natalie Parker.
Juvenile Chapter books
“Goosebumps Horrorland” by R.L. Stine (in both English and Spanish).
“Sink or Swim: Exploring Schools of Fish” by Judy Katschke (in both English and Spanish).
“Shark Out of Water!” by Ace Landers.
Picture books/leveled readers
“How I Became a Pirate” by Melinda Long.
“Pete the Cat: Pete at the Beach” by James Dean.
“Wash Your Fins, Baby Shark/Lávate las aletas, Bebé Tiburón” by John John Bajet (bilingual).
If you are interested in finding out more about what we offer, check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details.
You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
