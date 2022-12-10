Do you like to cook? Or would you like to learn how to cook? If so, this article is for you. I spend more time in the kitchen cooking and baking during the holidays. I have cookbooks, food magazines, food Pinterest boards and more.
There are so many great cookbooks out there. Sadly, I do not have the money or space to own them all. Checking out cookbooks from the library is a great solution to that problem. I perused the shelves and picked out a few different cookbooks to share with you.
Ree Drummond’s “The Pioneer Woman Cooks Super Easy!” is for those who want to make meals that are low on prep and no fuss. These are simple recipes that take off some of the stress of cooking when you have a busy day.
Something that I absolutely love about this cookbook is the step-by-step pictures. I am all about pictures when it comes to recipes. My creations may not always turn out like the pictures but I like to see what I am aiming for.
Drummond is a writer, photographer, blogger, ranch wife and mother. She is also a bestselling cookbook author and has hosted and been on various Food Network shows.
Next, I have a cookbook for fans of “Downton Abbey.” “The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook” by Annie Gray delves into meals seen on the famous show. Gray is a food historian who did her research and gathered recipes from historical sources.
This cookbook not only gives you wonderful recipes to try, it also contains lots of knowledge. There is abundant information about food and cooking during the Edwardian era on into the 1920s. Plus, “Downton Abbey” fans will find gems sprinkled throughout the book.
Finally, I have James Beard Foundation Cookbook of the Year winner “The Lee Bros. Southern Cookbook” by Matt Lee and Ted Lee. This cookbook is said to be for Southerners and would-be Southerners.
In the pages of this book you will find a wonderful collection of Southern recipes for everyday cooks. There are not many pictures. But for me what it lacks in pictures it makes up for in the plethora of recipes, recipes that either bring back memories or inspire me to try something I obviously missed like the recipe for Best Family Farm Corn-Bread Salad.
The Lee brothers grew up in South Carolina and have very diverse careers. They founded The Lee Bros. Boiled Peanuts Catalogue. Then they branched out into food and travel journalism. Their articles are published in various magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living, Bon Appetit and more. You can watch them on the cable TV show “Southern Uncovered with the Lee Bros.” and on all seven seasons of “Unique Eats” on the Cooking Channel.
All of these cookbooks and many more can be found at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. If you are interested in finding out more about what we offer, check out ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details.
You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
