I thought it was time to review some chapter books for kids.
These books are great for those between the ages of 7 and 12. I think it is important to help kids find books that pique their interest. Finding something they are interested in reading helps them build a love for reading.
My first pick is “Anisa’s International Day” by Reem Faruqi.
The main character is Anisa, a charming Pakistani American girl. She faces some difficulty when a fellow student has the same idea she does for International Day. This leaves her with the problem of finding a new idea.
I am sure kids can relate to Anisa’s problem. Many may have faced a similar problem in school already.
Besides the relatable story, fun activities and recipes are waiting in this book’s pages.
I highly recommend making it more interactive by creating a recipe and/or doing an activity from the book.
Faruqi is an award-winning author. She lives in Atlanta with her family.
My next pick is “The Marvellers” by New York Times bestselling author Dhonielle Clayton. This is a great book for fans of Rick Riordan. Riordan is quoted as saying “I want to live in this world.”
The heroine of the book is 11-year-old Ella Durand.
She is the first conjuror to attend the Arcanum Training Institute.
She is excited, but some mistrust her magic.
Then to make matters worse a dangerous criminal escapes prison and the blame lands on Ella’s family. She has to find a way to clear her family’s name.
This is the first book in the series called “The Marvellers.” It is set in a global magic school in the sky.
This is a fun, fantasy-based adventure filled with twists and turns and enchanting characters.
