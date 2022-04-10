Last weekend the library hosted our third annual Author Fest. It was awesome!
We had 27 authors set up in the library. I want to thank them all for participating and making the event so wonderful.
I took a little trip down memory lane at this event and that is what brings me to the book, or really the series, I want to review. I met one of the authors, Keith Robinson, in 2009 when my library had an author event. I have been a fan ever since.
Robinson published his first book “Island of Fog” in April 2009. It’s a story about eight 12-year-olds and their families. They live on a foggy island, cut off from the rest of the world. The kids are homeschooled together, where they not only learn about all of the regular stuff like math, chemistry and English but they also learn about how life used to be on the mainland, that unseen place out there beyond the fog. A place they are not allowed to go.
The kids are no longer satisfied with the vague explanations about why they are stuck on the island. They are tired of all of the secrets. Then they start to experience changes, like a green, itchy rash or a toothache.
“Island of Fog” is filled with fantasy, mystery and adventure. I remember reading it for the first time. It grabbed my attention from the very beginning.
I read the entire book in one night. It took me about five hours. I could not put it down, even though I had to go to work the next morning.
“Island of Fog” is the beginning of the “Island of Fog” series. The series goes on to explore how the children change and grow as they go through new adventures. As of right now, Robinson has published 15 books in the series and he has also created an offshoot series called “Island of Fog Legacies” that takes place 20 years after the original series and features a new generation of shapeshifters.
If that is not enough, he does have four other series. Robinson has published 32 books to date. They are all sci-fi fantasy and supernatural books for middle-graders ages 9-12.
But they are suitable for anyone. It doesn’t matter if you are 9 or 99, if you like sci-fi fantasy and supernatural you will enjoy Robinson’s books.
You can learn more about Robinson and his work by visiting his website https://www.unearthlytales.com. His books are available to buy on Amazon and you can come to the library and check them out, too.
