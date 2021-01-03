The Bookshelf: Books to delve into in the new year

A new year has begun. I always look on the new year as a time for renewal and rejuvenation, something I think we all need this year more than ever. I thought I would take this time to suggest some new books, books that might help us understand what is going on in the world and to help us be more understanding.
This world is made up of so many different people and that is what makes it so great. But sometimes people have a hard time with the differences. I hope these titles help bridge the gap between.
“Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates is a multi-award winning book. It is a New York Times bestseller, National Book Award winner, named one of Time’s 10 best nonfiction books of the decade and is a Pulitzer finalist. This book has been out for a few years but I just could not leave it out of the list. Reviews for this book have words like powerful, passionate, emotional, brilliant and profoundly moving. It blends history, reportage and memoir into a beautifully moving piece of literature art.
“How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi is another New York Times bestseller. This book blends social commentary with memoir. Kendi uses his life journey to shed light. He explores race, gender, colorism and more.
“So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo is yet another New York Times bestseller. This e-book is important and relevant. Harper's Bazaar said, “Read it, then recommend it to everyone you know.” I think that says it all.
I also have a book to suggest about the coronavirus pandemic, "Apollo’s Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on the Way We Live” by Nicholas Christakis. Much of the past year has been consumed with the pandemic. Public health officials have made great strides in learning about COVID-19. But it is not just the virus we have to take into account. This book also explores the impact of the virus on society and how the recovery could unfold.
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
