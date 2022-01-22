Greetings readers!
To commemorate the 25th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library will put on a magical family event (all muggles and wizards are welcome!).
Attendees will be guided through locations from the book (but be sure to mind the prefects) such as the Great Hall and the Charms classroom. Activities will include wand-making, trivia, Tabletop Quidditch Pong, potion-making and more.
All are encouraged to dress in wizarding garb, and participants will receive tokens that will represent their houses. And while you’re there, you might just make the acquaintance of one or two of the book’s iconic characters.
Refreshments will be provided, and so as to accommodate this huge event the Harris Arts Center will play host. Masks and social distancing will be required. The celebration will be Thursday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 212 S. Wall St. in Calhoun.
Leading up to the big shindig, the library will play eight spellbinding films at the library. The movie marathon begins Jan. 24 with the tyro wizard’s first visit to his new school and concludes Feb. 2 when he comes into possession of three magical artifacts. The movies will play on consecutive weekdays and will start at 3:30 p.m.
For more information, please call or text the library at (762) 219-9064. Kaytlyn Bohannon, our Young Adult coordinator, will orchestrate this exciting affair.
Brian Latour is the branch services coordinator for the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
