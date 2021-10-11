There are so many changes happening at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. First, we have added two new employees. Each new hire brings their own wonderful talents and expertise to the library and our community. We are excited to welcome them aboard and introduce them to you.
Bonnie Scherr is our new adult coordinator and library assistant. She will bring new and wonderful programs to the library for our 18 and over crowd. After a short foray into the Army, Bonnie started a 30-year career in bookselling. She even owned two book stores over the years. Her connections with authors, publishers, editors and literary agents are impressive. When asked what she likes to read Bonnie said "Everything."
Rachael Perez will be taking on the new role of technology center library assistant. This position was created to better serve the community through a more varied class offering. Rachael is originally from Louisville, Kentucky. Her husband is from Dalton and after she graduated from Berea College in 2020, they decided to move back to his hometown. Rachael brings a wonderful Hispanic heritage to the table along with the skill of being bilingual. She loves to read manga and nonfiction books.
Sadly, not all of our changes are happy ones. I regret to say that Miss Lizzy (Lizzy Gregory Stuckey), our youth services manager, has left to pursue other endeavors. We will miss her tremendously but we wish her all the best as she spreads her wings to try something new. Lizzy has a few words to share:
“For the last five years, it has been my joy and privilege to work in the children’s department at our library. Looking back on my memories here, I’m overwhelmed with all sorts of feelings, but the strongest is gratitude.
"Thank you, teachers, for wrangling 100 kindergarteners for field trips to the library. Thank you, community partners, for collaborating with us and spreading the word about our services. Thank you, coworkers, for supporting me and going the extra mile to make our programs fabulous. Most of all, thank you to the parents, grandparents and all of you other grownups for sharing your incredible children with me.
"In this next chapter of life, I’m excited to enjoy the library as a patron. If you see me browsing the shelves or around town, please say hello! Your families will always have a place in my heart.”
As a reminder, we are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service also remains available during those hours. Programming is back. Check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We can’t wait to see you!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.