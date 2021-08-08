We have had a wave of new books arriving at the library, so many new titles across all genres and reading levels. I wanted to share some of the new nonfiction books for adults.
Have you ever wanted to go metal detecting or do you like DIY (do-it-yourself) sustainable projects? Have you wondered about mindfulness? Or do you need help building an audience on YouTube? We have a book for all of those and more.
If you like to cook and you love Marvel, then you might want to check out “Marvel Eat the Universe: The Official Cookbook” by Justin Warner. Warner was the winner of "Food Network Star" Season 8.
This book is filled with recipes inspired by Marvel Comics’ rich history. Whether you are new to cooking or an expert, there is something for everyone. You can try Rocket Racoon’s Trash Omelette for breakfast, or maybe you want Nick Fury’s Infinity Formula as a lunch meal-replacement. There are wonderful full-color photographs and very clear step-by-step instructions to guide you on your cooking journey.
If cooking is not your thing but you have kids going back to school and bringing home math homework, then you might want to try “Help Your Kids with Math.” This book is a step-by-step visual guide to help with a wide range of math problems, from basic arithmetic to geometry, algebra, statistics and more. The colorful diagrams and illustrations along with the step-by-step instructions make math a lot easier to understand.
Then we have “Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations” by New York Times bestselling author Adm. William H. McRaven. McRaven is retired from the U.S. Navy and was involved in some very prominent missions including the capture of Saddam Hussein, the rescue of Capt. Richard Phillips and the raid to kill Osama bin Laden. This book is full of action, humor and life lessons. McRaven has a gift for sharing practical, everyday wisdom. Also, if you have not read his book “Make Your Bed” I highly recommend it.
For those of you who like history, we have “My Remarkable Journey: A Memoir” about Katherine Johnson. Johnson was an American mathematician. Her calculations of orbital mechanics were critical to the success of the first and subsequent U.S. crewed spaceflights.
You can read about her personal journey from child prodigy in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia to NASA human computer. This book brings into focus a determined woman who navigated tough racial terrain with grace and the unrelenting grit required to make history and inspire future generations.
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
