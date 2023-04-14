Dear Bookshelf readers,
The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is hosting a partnership program for area colleges that will feature representatives ready to greet students of any age wishing to enroll in college courses. The University System of Georgia and the Georgia Public Library Service made this unique partnership opportunity available to our library as a test run for programming that may be offered around the state should it be successful.
Julie Walker, vice chancellor for Libraries and Archives (aka the state librarian), said it best by sharing this: “College Day at the Library is about making higher education more accessible. It’s a great way for colleges and universities to meet potential students face-to-face to answer questions and showcase their wide variety of programs and degrees. The day is all about reaching Georgia residents and making sure they know that our University System of Georgia institutions have the resources they need to meet their educational and life goals.”
College enrollment information, scholarship and grants application assistance, interviewing tips for college and career, résumé writing labs and job search tips are just a few of the offerings available at this event.
Representatives from Dalton State College, Georgia Highlands College, Kennesaw State University, the University of North Georgia and the University of West Georgia will be on site representing the University System of Georgia institutions. Georgia Northwestern Technical College is representing the Technical College System of Georgia and the array of course opportunities available.
Should you have a rising high school junior or senior in your family, an adult ready for a change of career, you are considering courses to improve your résumé or maybe you are interested in learning more about budgeting for college, well, you are in luck. The folks from the Georgia Student Finance Commission, Georgia Department of Human Services and the Financial Planning Association of Georgia will be in attendance to answer your questions. A Budgeting 101 class will be at 11 a.m. at the library.
The library will have activities for our youngest learners and their families on College Day: sidewalk chalk creations, face painting and temporary tattoos. Our Friends of the Dalton Public Library are hosting a very special book sale to celebrate College Day. Our Friends book sale area features the most extensive collection of new, old and rare titles available in the area. The book sale extravaganza is run by a committed and long-serving group of volunteers that developed the collection over many years. We hope you can stop in for a visit on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Georgia Public Library Service and community volunteers are providing a library lawn cookout featuring free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks. Many local businesses have donated time, equipment or gift cards to provide the food for the event. Thanks to each of our library supporters and our community partners for making this event possible.
We look forward to seeing you at the library.
Happy reading,
Darla Chambliss
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.