This truly is a summer like no other. As it slowly turns to fall, I wanted to take a moment and celebrate the summer reading participants and those who helped us create a summer reading program this year.
Many of you tuned in from home to participate in our first-ever virtual summer reading. We celebrate each and every one of you. We celebrate all that you have read this summer either from materials at home, materials checked out through curbside service or digital materials checked out online or bought online. Continuing to read, grow and learn is more important now than ever before.
Everyone who completed our summer reading challenge was entered into a grand prize drawing. We had four wonderful winners.
Haynes Granillo, age 2, won a $75 gift card from the local bookstore, Beehive Bookshop, and a storybook kit so he can create his own story.
Chase Chapman, age 8, won a Kindle Fire for kids and a book kit to create his own story, too.
Eliana Fagan, age 11, was our teen winner. She received a Wacom Intuos Creative Pen Tablet and a $50 Barnes and Noble gift card.
Last but not least is Luisa Hale, the adult winner who received a Kindle Fire HD 10. Congratulations!
So many things go into pulling a summer reading program off. We have help from so many community members, organizations and businesses every year.
This year was a bit different, and we didn’t get to partner with organizations like we usually do, and we did not ask for as much help as we usually do. We didn’t want to make things more difficult than they already were for everyone.
But I have to send out a big thank you to the Friends of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library and the Georgia United Credit Union for sponsoring this year's summer reading program. The money you gave helped us pay for performers, purchase prizes for the grand prize drawings and purchase books to give out to the kids of our community.
I also need to give a big thank you to Dalton Public Schools, Whitfield County Schools, the United Way and the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia for getting the books we purchased into the hands of the kids.
Community is everything. We want to do all that we can for you, our community, and we appreciate all that you do for us.
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
