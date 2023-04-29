The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers so much more than books. Libraries are definitely about information and literacy in all of their forms but libraries are also about community, connection and caring.
One example of that is our Introduction to Family History: ¡Nosotros Somos Dalton! Community Archive program on Monday, May 15, at 4 p.m. at the library. This program will be presented by Adam Ware, director of the Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia. A Spanish translator will be present.
Interested in preserving the history of your family, your business or your church? You have a place in the history of Dalton’s Latinx community, and your story matters. Learn some tips and techniques for collecting, organizing and preserving your family’s records and how to take your place in Dalton’s history as a part of the Bandy Heritage Center’s ¡Nosotros Somos Dalton! Latinx community archives. Kits will be provided while supplies last.
Being in a community also means being there for one another. The library is a place for people to come together to learn and help others. One of the quotes I say a lot is “It takes a village.” That is not the entire quote. Technically it should be “It takes a village to raise a child” but I look at it as it takes a village to have a thriving community. It takes everyone working together to make a strong community.
While you will find a lot of fun educational and entertaining programs at the library you will also find programs with a more serious subject, such as the workshop we are offering on Monday, May 22, at 5 p.m. called Detecting the Signs 101.
This course has an instructional focus on identifying the signs of domestic violence. Plus it gives measures to take to prevent domestic violence. The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center will present the course at the library. There will be a Spanish translator present.
For more information about programs and classes, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media, Facebook (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary) and Instagram (@daltongalibrary). You can also call the Dalton-Whitfield branch at (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
We can’t wait to see you!
