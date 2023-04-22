The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is really digging into gardening. A Seed Library was started for the community in April. Plus, multiple free classes will be hosted in May.
The library is partnering with Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful and Whitfield County 4-H on the Seed Library. It is a free seed exchange located in the library. You can take one packet maximum of each plant variety and take up to five packets in total. Take them home, grow the plants, save some seeds and donate them to the library. This helps keep the Seed Library going.
Share pictures of your plants by tagging the library on Facebook at DaltonWhitfieldLibrary and on Instagram at DaltonGALibrary.
Many of the classes in May work with the Seed Library to promote nature literacy, sustainability and healthy well-being. All classes are done in partnership with local individuals and held at the library.
• Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. Carl Lancaster with Lakeshore Community Gardens will talk about local gardening resources in Dalton.
• Monday, May 8, from 5 to 6 p.m. Jennifer DesRochers will start a four-course series on Forest Ecology. The first course is about trees. Other courses in the series to follow in the coming months.
Jennifer will be back at the library on Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. to do a program for the kids called Little Sprouts. This program is geared toward kids in prekindergarten through the fifth grade. They will be exploring vegetables, learning how seeds grow and finding out how insects help plants.
For more information about programs and classes, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media, Facebook @DaltonWhitfieldLibrary and Instagram @DaltonGALibrary. You can also call the Dalton-Whitfield branch at (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
We can’t wait to see you!
