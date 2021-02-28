Did you know that the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is offering Take and Make Kits? You can bring home some hands-on fun for the whole family.
The kits are free activities and crafts for kids, teens and adults. They contain instructions in English and Spanish and special materials. However, for some kits you may need to use your own scissors, tape, crayons, markers or glue.
Kits can be picked up during curbside service hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m. They are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. New kits are available every month.
In the past few months the library has given out some creative and crafty kits. Have you ever made a cloth bead? Miss Jessica made kits that explained the process and gave you the supplies to try making your own in January.
In November, Miss Lizzy made a turkey puppet craft kit for the kids. The kids just gobbled them up.
And let’s not forget Mr. Logan’s anti-valentines kit for the teens in February. That was one salty sweet treat.
Our upcoming kits for March include a Rainbow Cloud Kit (ages 3-10), a Hanging Terrarium Kit (ages 11-18) and a Shamrock Craft Kit (18+). The age range is just a guide to judge how difficult or time consuming a kit can be. Drop by during curbside and grab one.
We all deserve something fun to do and some time to unwind. We hope these free kits will hit the spot.
A reminder that curbside service is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m. and our book drops are open 24/7 for returns. You can find information and updates about our resources, services and virtual programs on our website, https://ngrl.org/, or on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter).
While the building is closed, we are still here to help. If you have any questions or need assistance with resources, devices or information, please call (706) 876-1360 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or email dwlibcirc@gmail.com. We hope to see you picking up a kit at curbside soon.
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
