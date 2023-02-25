The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library offers fun free activities for all ages.
A lot of people know about our children’s programming such as Move and Groove and Storytime which we have every week for the kids. I want to share with you some of the wonderful programs that you may not be aware we offer.
We hold multiple programs for tweens and teens each month. If you have a tween or teen who likes Nerf they may enjoy our TnT Nerf War on the second Saturday of each month from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
If Nerf is not their thing then maybe they will enjoy Dungeons and Dragons. The library holds a TnT Dungeons and Dragons program at 4:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
We also do crafts and activities with the tweens and teens. On Tuesday, March 14, at 4:30 p.m. they can experiment and create slime at our TnT DIY: Saint Patrick’s Day Slime program.
If your tweens and teens are a fan of food they may want to attend our TnT Treats: Sweet and Savory Kabobs program on Tuesday, March 28, at 4:30 p.m.
If you are thinking what about the adults, don’t worry, we have something for the adults, too. Friday, March 10, at 3 p.m. you can create your own four-leaf clover pendant out of resin with our Learn @ the Library UV Resin program.
For those who need a little more relaxation in their life we have DIY @ the Library: Pillow Spray on Thursday, March 23, at 4:30 p.m. This program will show you how to create your own pillow spray to help you relax and sleep. All supplies are provided, no need to worry.
Besides fun programs we also have educational classes and workshops. On the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon a Citizenship Workshop is held at the library to help individuals prepare for the citizenship exam and interview.
Dalton State College Counseling will offer a class on Mental Health First Aid Training at the library on Monday, March 27, at 5 p.m. This class will teach you about mental health resources, how to detect symptoms of depression in your loved ones and how to become certified in mental health first aid. All classes and workshops are bilingual or have Spanish translators present.
For more information about programs and special events, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media.
You can also call the Dalton-Whitfield branch at (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
We can’t wait to see you!
