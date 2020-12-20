This month’s Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library Patron Spotlight features Dr. Leslie Harrelson. A professor at Dalton State College, she has inspired and encouraged many students to reach for their dreams. We asked her a few questions to get to know her better and find out how she uses the library during this unusual time. Thanks again to Dr. Harrelson for sharing her time with us! We appreciate her and all of our library supporters.
Question: How do you use the library from home?
Answer: I use the library to browse for books, check my holds list’s status and to check on library events.
Q: What is the first thing you want to do at the library when it reopens fully?
A: I will talk to the children's librarian about new books!
Q: Why is the library important to you?
A: The library makes my life better. The library connects me to my community and to the world of ideas. I also love seeing the book clubs in the summer and all the children.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
A: I have three: “The Cat Who Liked Potato Soup” by Terry Farish; “Medea” by Euripides; and “The Scent of Water" by Elizabeth Goudge.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
A: “The News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. Of course, the book is better than the movie!
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
A: Edgar Allan Poe, Emily Dickinson and Euripides. If they decline, Alexander Pushkin, Edmund White, and Edith Wharton.
We are grateful to Dr. Harrelson for sharing more about her favorite reads and sharing why the library is important to her.
Want to connect with the library? You can find information and updates about our resources, services and virtual programs on our website, https://ngrl.org, or on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter).
Happy reading and we wish you a wonderful holiday season!
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
