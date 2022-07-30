The winners have been chosen!
If you are wondering what winners, let me explain. Each summer the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library has summer reading challenges for all ages. If you sign up, read and complete the challenge for your age group your name goes in a drawing for prizes. This summer we had Amazon gift certificates of $100, $50 and $25 for each age group.
Before I get to the winners, I do want to say congratulations to all who participated and completed our summer reading challenges. Reading and keeping your brain active is so important for everyone.
Without further ado, here is a list of our winners.
2022 Kid Reading Challenge Winners
• Carson Hammontree
• Abel G.
• Rhett H.
2022 Teen Reading Challenge Winners
• Jubilee
• Kathryn
• Serenity W.
2022 Adult Reading Challenge Winners
• Laura Kate McKee
• Cherish Chapman
• Michelle Short
While summer reading is ending there will still be lots of fun, free activities for all ages at the library. Here is a sneak peek at some of our events in August.
Move and Groove and Storytime are back, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. respectively. Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. we have Pokemon Club and Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. we have LEGOs @ the Library.
For those budding scientists, we have Kids Library Lab on Monday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids will create their own bubble wands.
Do you like crafts? Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 4:30 p.m. we have TnT (Tween and Teen) DIY (do it yourself): Polymer Clay Magnet or Pendant program. Friday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m. is Learn @ the Library: Resin Pen program for adults. All materials are provided for the programs.
Be on the lookout for future programs and special events, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media. Each branch has its own Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
