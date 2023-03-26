The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library has two special events coming up in April that I want to share with you. Both are for the entire family.
On Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the library will host its annual Author Fest, celebrating authors, artists, books and literacy.
Join the fun with more than 35 authors and artists in attendance, books for all ages, fiction, nonfiction, and multiple genres such as action-adventure, Christian, fantasy, historical, romance, science fiction and more.
The following discussion panels will be available for those interested in writing or just interested in authors, illustrators and books.
• Storytelling Basics: 11 to 11:45 a.m.
• Getting Your Materials into Print: Noon to 12:45 p.m.
• Comic and Illustrator Panel: 1 to 1:45 p.m.
A Kids Corner will be set up with fun, free activities and crafts. Plus, at 1 p.m. there will be an egg hunt, and all participants will get to pick out a free book.
On Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the library will host Dalton State College, Georgia Highlands College, Kennesaw State University, the University of North Georgia and the University of West Georgia for a day of outreach and access to career and learning opportunities for high school students considering higher education, as well as adult learners interested in starting or returning to college studies.
The event is in partnership with the Georgia Public Library Service and the University System of Georgia.
Representatives from the Georgia Student Finance Commission, Georgia Department of Human Services and the Financial Planning Association of Georgia will be in attendance to answer questions and provide information on financial planning, financial aid, scholarships and grants. The Financial Planning Association will host an education session, “Budgeting 101,” at 11 a.m.
College Day at the Library is not just for prospective students. It’s a family day, too, and an opportunity to explore the many resources that public libraries offer. There will be staffed tables for attendees to learn more about resources such as GALILEO, Georgia’s virtual library, and the Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled.
There will be crafts, games and activities for the kids, and the Friends of the Library and volunteers will hand out free hamburgers, hot dogs and refreshments.
For more information about the library’s programs and special events, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media, Facebook (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary) and Instagram (@daltongalibrary). You can also call the Dalton-Whitfield branch at (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
We can’t wait to see you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.