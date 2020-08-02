You have been asking and I can now report that we will begin accepting returns starting Monday.
Thank you for waiting patiently as we navigate this new COVID-19 library landscape and try our best to keep the community safe. We have researched the book return recommendations and purchased the needed materials and equipment. We have developed a new book return process. There are a few important things you will need to know going forward.
First, patrons are not accruing fines at this time. You will not be charged fines on late materials. I have heard from more than a few people that they were worried about fines. If you have been worried about that, please don’t. Our library director and Board of Trustees have made sure that you will not be fined.
Second, there is a new process for returning books and other borrowed library items. The staff has a set returned item procedure to follow and that new process takes more time. Your items will not automatically be removed from your library card. The items returned will be placed in a warehoused area for nine days. They will not be checked in before that time. So please be aware and expect items to remain on your card for a time even after you have returned them to the library. Remember, no library user will have fines charged during the pandemic.
Third, the time frame for returning items is extremely limited to allow staff to keep up with the workload. Starting this Monday, you may return items Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This limited return time is designed to ensure that staff is available to monitor and empty the return bins. The book return bins will be closed at all other times.
Please do not place or stack items outside, next to or on top of the return bins. Please allow your books to remain with you if our bins are full or the bin is closed. The bins will have signs letting you know if the bin is open or closed. We have learned that books get lost and damaged when they are placed outside of the bins. If you can’t return your items during our slim time slot, don’t worry, we will be increasing the return time frame in the near future.
Please hold on to items until you can get them safely returned to an open book return bin. We do appreciate your patience and your help with this project. We want to let you know that we have enjoyed seeing many of you as you test our new curbside services. Your kind words and support have meant more than we can say.
While our doors are closed right now, we are still here for you. You can sign up for curbside service on our website, www.ngrl.org. Also, connect with us on social media via Facebook (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary), Instagram (@DaltonGALibrary) and Twitter (@DaltonGALibrary).
Please be safe, stay healthy and know that we look forward to seeing and serving you in person as soon as we can. We miss you!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
