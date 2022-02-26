The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library has some special upcoming events to share with you. Besides our regular weekly and monthly programming, we are excited to have even more to offer our community. In March you can look forward to a visit from the Georgia State University Bio-Bus program, and in April our annual Author Fest is back.
Saturday, March 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. the library will host a DNA is for Families event done by the Georgia State University Bio-Bus program. This event is open to all ages, no registration is required. Visit the library and learn about the basics of genetics. Parents and children will explore how individuals are similar and different.
Please note that due to the time of this event we are moving our monthly TnT Nerf War to noon to 2 p.m. on March 12. Tweens and teens can come for Nerf War and stay for DNA is for Families. It will be a day filled with activities.
Then the first Saturday in April, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. our Author Fest is back. We had to put it on hold the last few years, and we are so happy to say it is back.
This is a family-oriented event celebrating readers and writers and their books. It is free and open to the public. Authors and illustrators will display and sell their books. The public can talk one-on-one with authors and have books signed. We will also have fun crafts for kids, panel discussions and more. There will be something for all ages.
This event will coincide with our monthly Friends of the Library book sale. You should not leave the library without a book for your collection.
And of course, we have all of our regular programs. We have something for everyone. For the kids, we have Storytime, Move and Groove, Kids Library Laboratory, Legos @ the Library and Paws to Read.
If you are a tween or teen then you might like TnT D&D, TnT Nerf War, TnT DIY or TnT Art Hangout.
If you are a Pokémon fan you should drop by on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. for our all-ages Pokémon Club.
Adults, we haven’t forgotten you. Come try out one of our book clubs, they meet monthly. We have the Paranormal Romance/Urban Fantasy Book Club and the Dalton Literary Roundtable Book Club. Plus, our DIY @ the Library program is back for all of those crafty people.
And if you are more interested in learning and career development, then we also have classes each month. In the past we have had classes like Resume 101 and Digitizing your Family Archives. Coming up we have Cover Letter 101 and Intro to Email. With more classes to come.
If you are interested in attending any of our programs, check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more program details. You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
