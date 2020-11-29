I don’t know about you, but I am always so full after Thanksgiving. I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving. I have always felt that this time of year was a time of family, friends and reflection.
Even though this year has been very difficult in so many respects, there is still so much to be thankful for. Big things such as health, family, friends and community or small things such as the sun on your face and a great book to curl up with. I talked to the library staff and asked them to share something they are thankful for. See if some of their thoughts echo yours.
Nathan: I am thankful for my health first and foremost during this crazy time. I am also grateful for my family, a roof over my head, a steady income, abundance of food and drink, and other things that people may take for granted.
Melanie Arredondo: What I am thankful for is.... another semester is finally over!!
Dana Lance: My mom.
Nancy Zatelli: Puppies!
Katherine Crocker: I am thankful for my grandson.
Logan Petty: I'm thankful for my new house!
Kelly Greene: For my family and my job.
Jessica Wyatt: I am thankful for God putting Calvin in my life. Sixty days until we're married!
Debbie Tinker: I am thankful for my co-workers.
Lizzy Gregory Stuckey: Of course, I am thankful for big things like the health of those I love. But, in this year where so much has changed, I'm also grateful for small moments of comfort and joy — a wave from a neighbor on a walk, the return of my favorite fall TV show and my first hot chocolate of the year.
You may be able to figure out some of the things happening in our library family right now. Katherine has a new grandson, Nancy loves animals, Logan bought a house, Melanie just finished another semester of college and Jessica is getting married. Dana, Kelly and Nathan are thankful for family like so many of us. Debbie is thankful for her co-workers, and we are thankful for her! And Lizzy is taking a moment to focus on the small things.
If there is anything this year has taught me it is to be in the moment. You never truly know what is going to happen, so make every moment big or small count. From our library family to yours, we wish you all a healthy and happy holiday season.
You can find information and updates about our resources, services and virtual programs on our website (ngrl.org) or on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter).
While our building and curbside service are currently closed until further notice, we are still here to help. If you have any questions or need assistance with resources, devices or information please email dwlibcirc@gmail.com.
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.