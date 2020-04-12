Reading is one of my all-time favorite things to do. When I am stressed, I read, when I am sad I read, when I am happy I read ... you get the picture.
I know not everyone loves to read, and not everyone can sit and read when stressed or having a hard time. But I think everyone should give it a try. It can be fun and relaxing to escape between the pages of a book especially when you are stuck at home during quarantine. When you start climbing the walls and going a little crazy from being stuck in one place either by yourself or with people, the same people day in and day out, you should definitely open up a book. Books can save lives. Just ask my sister. (Only kidding, Whitney!)
There are so many books out there for you to read, different genres and subgenres like mystery, fantasy, Christian fiction, true crime, self-help, paranormal romance, westerns, manga and so on. There really is something for everyone. You just need to take a look.
"Who is your favorite author?" As a librarian I get asked this question a lot. My answer to that question is "I can't name just one." I did just finish reading a book from one of my favorites, though. New York Times bestselling author Shelly Laurenston just released "Badger to the Bone." I pre-ordered it over a month ago and have been waiting impatiently for its release. This is book three in Laurenston's Honey Badger Chronicles.
Laurenston writes paranormal romance filled with offbeat humor and mayhem. "Badger to the Bone" is about Max "Kill it Again" MacKilligan, honey badger shifter, and ZeZe Vargas, a jaguar shifter unaware of the world of shifters. Max is more than happy to introduce Ze into her wild and crazy world and show him everything he has been missing. An excerpt from the book:
"That I could possibly, kind of, with the right incentive ... fall in love with you. Maybe. Possibly. It feels a little soon but for some unknown reason that feels right. I'm just not sure, but I thought I'd warn you. I also may change my mind. So you should stay on your toes."
You can see the offbeat humor which I personally love. Laurenston makes me laugh out loud. She has been known to make people laugh so hard they roll off their bed.
Next, on the top of my pile of books to read is "The Woman Left Behind" by New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Linda Howard. This is a suspenseful thriller with a super-sexy love story. Howard is another of my favorites. She keeps you glued to the pages to find out what happens next. If you like to read Catherine Coulter, Iris Johansen and Julie Garwood, Howard is a good author for you.
While the library is closed due to the coronavirus, you can check out books online through RBdigital and Overdrive. Just check out our website page, www.ngrl.org/downloads, to find out how to log on with your library card and see what new reads you can find. We're also hosting virtual programs and sharing resources on our Facebook page, @DaltonWhitfieldLibrary. Hope to (virtually) see you there!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
