The Next Chapter Con will be at the Dalton Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is an annual convention with almost 50 authors in attendance. The focus is to introduce a variety of independent authors and publishers to you, the reader.
There will be panels where you can discuss books with the authors and of course you can get signed copies of their work. Plus, you are encouraged to stop by the author and publisher tables and spend time hanging out with them.
Are you a budding author? Do you have a writing project in the works and want to learn more? There will be panels for you, too.
Besides talking to authors, finding new great reads, attending panels and discussing books, you will also be wowed by Atlanta magician and comedian Ken Scott. This event is really for the whole family.
Scott is a four-time winner of the Atlanta Magician of the Year Award. He has performed at the White House five times and been seen on “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” His show is not to be missed. He will perform at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. during Next Chapter Con.
The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library will have a booth at the convention. We will be giving out free books and Take and Make Kits to kids. Please drop by and see us.
As with most conventions there is an admission fee. Admission is $10 at the door, free for kids 12 and under with a paying adult.
OK, let’s recap:
What: Next Chapter Con and magician Ken Scott.
Where: Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road.
When: The convention is on Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Magic shows are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Admission: $10 at the door, free for kids 12 and under.
If you are interested in finding out more about Next Chapter Con, check out https://www.nextchaptercon.com.
Be on the lookout for future library programs and special events, check out ngrl.org or look for the library on social media. Each branch in the system has its own Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
You can also call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.