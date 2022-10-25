Every month each branch in the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System has a number of special events and programs planned. This week I want to share information about things going on in November for each branch.
Just a reminder that the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System has three branches: the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library and the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library. You can attend events and participate in programs at any of the branches.
The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library has a Fall Family Fun Fest planned for Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Little Red Barn Mobile Petting Zoo will be set up at the library. The kids will also have fun, fall crafts and temporary tattoos.
This event is free and open to all. Drop by, enjoy the animals and let your kids get crafty.
This November the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library will honor the military with a unique Veterans Tree. Simply bring a photo of your loved one who has served in the military (veteran, active duty, retired, any branch of service) to the library. They will photocopy your picture and make an ornament for the tree. If you can’t make it to the library just send a photo via email to help.chatsworth@gmail.com.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library has a Modeler’s Club that meets every third Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. The modeling club is led by award-winning hobbyist Chase Bohannon.
The model type is nonspecific: all different types of models are welcome including miniatures, cars, military/armor, Gunpla (Gundam plastic), etc. The club is informal, and people can share their projects, bring their supplies and work on a current project, or just visit and talk about the hobby.
For more information about programs and special events, check out www.ngrl.org or look for us on social media. Each branch has its own Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
You can also call the Dalton-Whitfield branch at (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
We can’t wait to see you!
