Although the weather may not be hinting at it yet, fall is just around the corner. Our staff loves planning fall-inspired activities, and we have some great virtual programs headed your way. I would like to give you a preview of some of these upcoming programs and introduce you to the staff members who will be leading them. We want to be familiar faces and a helpful resource to you.
Have you been inspired to pick up a new hobby or just want to unwind with some crafting? Hop on to our Facebook page (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary) on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 5:30. Jessica Wyatt, who coordinates our adult programs, has put together a lineup of activities that will engage your creative side. Jessica is resourceful, skilled and very patient, which makes her a wonderful guide for beginners and pros alike.
Every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., you’ll find either a paint-along art class or a DIY (do-it-yourself) video ready for you. On Thursday nights, it’s time to up your sewing game with “Sew Dalton” or try out a new recipe from “The Kitschy Kitchen.” All of these programs will take you step-by-step through a project so that you can follow along at home. Recent projects have included everything from a yo-yo quilt to a DIY stress ball to a dairy-free lemon meringue pie. Which one will you try first?
Do you have teenagers at home looking for something to do? We have some neat opportunities for them to connect and hang out virtually. Just as the teens have their own room at the library, our young adult coordinator, Logan Petty, has created a virtual “Teen Space” on the group-chatting platform Discord. On Thursdays at 4:30 p.m., we host an anime night streaming party where teens can watch anime together live through Discord. Many of these nights have a special theme like dragons or outer space. On Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m., teens can hone their teamwork, improvisation and strategy skills by joining our ongoing game of Dungeons & Dragons. Beginners are welcome!
As a fantasy author himself, Logan shines in creating thrilling adventures for the Dungeons & Dragons players. His passion for video games, creating writing, anime and more allows him to connect with teens around their individual interests, and really match their level of enthusiasm. For an invitation to the Discord server, email Logan at pettyl@ngrl.org. Logan also provides content for teens on our Facebook page, including craft how-to videos and even a special current events segment all about teens.
What about virtual programs for little ones and kids? I’m so glad you asked because that’s where I come in. On Wednesdays at 11 a.m., add some family fun and learning to your day with an activity that kids can enjoy at home. There will be a rotating schedule of crafts that encourage creativity, experiments that explore scientific principles, and songs and rhymes videos that promote early learning.
We also have two weekly storytimes for you: a family storytime on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and a bilingual English/Spanish storytime on Thursdays at 11 a.m.. Both storytimes are held via Facebook Live so that we can interact more, and I can respond to greetings, comments and questions from the kids during each session. I love showcasing great stories, singing goofy songs and connecting with the families in our community.
While our upcoming programs are virtual, we are currently offering curbside service for checking out materials from the library. For the most up-to-date information on curbside service, book return hours and more, please visit our website, https://ngrl.org/, or follow us on Facebook (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary). We hope you can enjoy these services and join us for one (or many) of our virtual programs.
Lizzy Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.