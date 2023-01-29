Greetings readers,
I am excited to share the myriad activities for adults, teens, tweens and kids that you can take advantage of in February at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library. The best part: it doesn’t cost a cent to participate in anything the library offers. Victoria, our children’s and young adults coordinator, would especially like to get new attendees at her teen/tween activities so don’t hesitate if you haven’t participated before.
Adults
• On Feb. 6 and Feb. 20 patrons can sign up for 30 -minute blocks with the library manager to get tech help with: a phone, tablet, internet/computer basics, Facebook, PINES, Libby, et al. Call the library or email latourb@ngrl.org for more info.
• On Feb. 8 the library will offer a free class covering cybersecurity basics. Laptops provided. Call the library or email latourb@ngrl.org for more info.
• On Feb. 15 the library will host a nutrition class for all ages. This class is presented by Advent Health.
Teens and tweens
• Feb. 14 is Anime Club. Enjoy watching and discussing different shows. This month is “Demon Slayer.”
• On Feb. 24 there will be a teen lock-in and Nerf War! Join us after hours for an evening of games, snacks and fun. Blasters and darts will be provided or bring your own.
• Feb. 28 is Video Game Club. This month we will be playing “Minecraft.”
Children
• Every Monday morning will be Baby & Toddler Time. This is an opportunity for little children to play, dance, listen to music, hear stories and learn new things.
• Each Thursday, we will read two to four stories with crafts following. The storytime themes for February are: Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras and dragons!
• On Feb. 3 we will be showing a cartoon about a beagle who doubles as a World War I flying ace and his young owner who often says “Good grief!” All ages are welcome and light refreshments will be provided.
• On Feb. 7 the Chatsworth Police Department will pay us a visit to talk about what a police officer does each day and answer any questions you might have.
• The afternoon of Feb. 7 we’ll offer Library Lego, a chance for kids to create with Lego bricks.
• On Feb. 10 and Feb. 21 we will be having STEAM Time where children can create new things in the STEAM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.)
• Join us Feb. 17 for Barks & Books! Come read to one of two delightful therapy dogs.
• Feb. 22 will be tabletop gaming time. Drop by and play Mousetrap, Connect Four, Trouble or other classic board games with us.
And if you have ideas for programming that you would like to see, please reach out to me: latourb@ngrl.org or call the library at (706) 695-4200.
Our library system serves people of all ages and from varying social, educational, cultural and economic backgrounds.
