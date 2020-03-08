The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library's third annual Local Author Fest is coming up. The program will be on Saturday, March 21, from noon to 4 p.m. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate this special program.
This is a family-oriented event celebrating readers, writers, publishers and their books that is free and open to the public. Local authors, illustrators and publishers will display and sell their books. The public can talk one-on-one with authors and have books signed. We will also have fun crafts and read aloud for kids based on classic picture books, panel discussions and more.
I would like to introduce you to some of the authors and illustrators that will be at the library on March 21.
David Cady is the author of three novels and one nonfiction book published by the University of Tennessee Press, "Religion of Fear: The True Story of the Church of God of the Union Assembly." Also, his fiction books -- "The Handler," "Fatal Option" and "Severed." Before his retirement, he taught high school science at Dalton High School.
Jason Coker was born in Dalton and resides in Tunnel Hill with his wife Jennie and son Judah. Jason's first book, "Walk Like a Man: Repent, Reclaim, Relate," is about his own personal journey out of a 15-year addiction. He along with his accountability partner (Chad Mast) founded Walk Like A Man Ministries (2015) which focuses on helping educate and restore men on the issues of purity
Richard Fierce is a fantasy and space opera author. He's been writing since he was a child but began publishing in 2007. Since then, he's written multiple novels and more than 100 short stories. He lives in Rockmart with his wife, three daughters and a small zoo of pets.
Connie Hall-Scott is the author of "Haunted Dalton, Georgia;" the operator of Dalton Ghost Tours, the host/producer of "The Talk with Connie" on North Georgia TV and the news director at WDNN. You can connect with her on Facebook.
Kenyon T Henry is the author of the young adult fantasy series "Chronicles of Stephen." He enjoys creating characters that people can relate to. His stories encourage us to make a positive difference, even in the small things.
Teresa Hensley is an author, educator and literacy coach. She has published one children's book, "Pretty Birds," a memoir of her childhood friend who was a victim of the Vietnam War. She is currently working on "Take My Hand," a children's book about 9/11.
J.L. Hinds is a teacher, wife and author. When she is not teaching or writing, she's playing the violin or hanging out with her family. She developed a love of writing through her love of reading and got inspired by her favorite author, Heather Graham. She has a wonderful support team whom she loves to heaven and back: Tim, Kendrick, Destiny, Aurora, John, Mary, Davy and Father, David.
Dave Jenkins has been a photographer and writer since 1970. His domain is the old, the odd and the ordinary; the beautiful, the abandoned and the about to vanish away. He is a visual historian of an earlier America and a recorder of the interface between man and nature; a keeper of vanishing ways of life.
Rob Jenkins is a Ringgold native who lives in Lawrenceville and teaches at Georgia State University. Best known as a columnist for The Gwinnett Daily Post, he has also written for many other publications and is the author of six books of nonfiction, including "The 9 Virtues of Exceptional Leaders" (with Karl Haden) and "Think Better, Write Better." Rob is a frequent keynote speaker, panelist and workshop facilitator. He and his wife Bonnie have four adult children and five grandchildren.
Dan Jolley is a multimedia writer, working in comic books, novels and video games for 20-plus years. He is the author of 11 original novels, co-created the Jason Rusch incarnation of DC Comics' Firestorm, and wrote the main story for the video game Dying Light.
Anna Mast is 15 and in the ninth grade. She was privileged to draw the illustrations for Jason Coker's book "Walk Like a Man." She loves pencil drawing of most subjects but especially nature and people. She hopes to be a full-time illustrator one day.
Debra Griffin Mitchell grew up in southeast Missouri and attended college in Arkansas and Oklahoma. She taught English in high schools and colleges. Since childhood, she wanted to be an author. That dream has been fulfilled by publishing poems and stories in magazines and anthologies, and more recently, by self-publishing novels and working with Christian publishers.
James Palmer is an award-nominated author of science fiction and pulp adventure. He is the author of the space opera novels "Star Swarm" and "The Ix Incursion," as well as four novellas in the Shadow Council Archives series from Falstaff Books. He is also the co-creator and editor of the giant monster anthology "Monster Earth."
pdmac is the author of 13 science fiction novels and a book of poetry and has had short stories appear in the Short Story America anthologies "Poets in Hell," "The Mulberry Fork Review" and "Chronicles of Mirstone." He has a master of arts in creative writing and a doctorate in theology.
Logan Petty is an avid lover of the fantasy genre. He enjoys authors such as J.K. Rowling, Brian Jacques and R.A. Salvatore. He is a fan of role playing games, especially tabletop games. His experiences with games such as Dungeons and Dragons and the Pathfinder Role playing game, as well as a fascination with European and Norse legends, inspired him to create "Hammerhold."
Matthew W. Quinn is an Eagle Scout and an author of science fiction, fantasy and horror from Atlanta. He has two novels published through small presses and one published independently.
Keith Robinson is an author of fantasy and science fiction for middle-grade readers and up. He is best known for the "Island of Fog" shapeshifter fantasy saga and the "Sleep Writer" sci-fi series.
Diana Sharples writes contemporary "clean" or Christian young adult fiction and currently has six published novels. She recently moved to the lovely mountains of North Carolina and lives there with her husband, daughter and a pack of pets.
Teina P. Smith grew up in the Mill Creek area of Rocky Face. She is the oldest of four children. She has two children, an amazing son-in-law and daughter-in-law and seven grandkids. She has loved to write since she was a little girl. She enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in the 1980s, worked as a housing and booking officer at the sheriff's department and has worked as a mental health/substance abuse case manager for 25 years.
Barbara G. Tucker writes about ordinary people living extraordinary stories. Themes of family, forgiveness, strong women, community and faith run through her seven novels. From a refugee couple at Christmas to a young Hispanic woman found dead in the northwest Georgia forest, you'll find fascinating people and events in her works.
Lorelai Watson's work is a blend of genres, but a good love story will always be at the heart of every tale. It was her second-grade teacher who told her mother, "She's going to be an author one day." Twenty-two years later, she published her first novel. Lorelai says, "Writing has always been a part of me, and my characters are incredibly real parts of my life." When she is not writing, her life is full being a wife, mother to two young children and a teacher.
Becky Wooley's clerical crime novels have been endorsed by two theologians and by movie producer Ben Stein. She does not shy from touchy subjects, including religion, creation science and (of course) murder.
To view our full calendar and learn more about what we offer, visit our website, www.ngrl.org, follow us on social media or -- best of all -- visit the library and take part in all of the free, fun programs.
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.