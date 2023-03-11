“A friend of mine once joked that the work of Ann Cleeves is the closest the crime-fiction genre comes to evoking ASMR, the euphoric, pleasant, spine-tingling sensation that’s all the rage on YouTube. The books never get too dark, never venture too far into dangerous territory, but aren’t outright cozy, either.”
— Sarah Weinman, New York Times Book Review
British writer Ann Cleeves is mostly known for two long running series: the Shetland Island mysteries and the Vera Stanhope novels. Either sequence of books is a fine entry point for newcomers. If you haven’t taken high school geography in a while, the Shetland Islands are the northernmost point of Great Britain. In fact, they are almost closer to Norway than mainland Scotland. The island with the smallest population is Fetlar which has a mere three students at its primary school.
The Shetland octet of books hops around the different islands and follows a native Shetlander and detective named Jimmy Perez. Crimes are at the center of these tales, and Cleeves’ spare language pairs well with the picturesque, isolated landscapes. Flora and fauna are described as only a keen observer could carry off. I feel like I’m visiting the Shetlands when I pick up these books.
The Vera novels mostly take place in Northumberland, a county in northeast England. They feature a quick-tempered detective inspector named Vera Stanhope.
Cleeves said Vera came about “because I was so cross with feminist writers writing female central characters who were young, fit and beautiful. Vera isn’t any of those things. She grew out of the strong spinsters I knew as a child: competent, formidable and without a trace of glamor. She’s middle-aged, overweight and if I was in trouble I’d want her on my side.”
Vera is assisted by Joe Ashworth, a down-to-earth family man who provides great counterpoint to her caustic wit.
There are 10 ongoing Vera novels, while the Shetland books have concluded. Both series have a strong sense of place and they also delve into local customs and celebrations such as Hogmanay (an all-night Scottish celebration at New Year’s). As transporting as these novels can be, they also contain some cracking mysteries. The characters are often men and women of the soil, of the sheaf and crook, but they still have lust, greed and pride beating beneath their breasts.
In my humble opinion, the Brits have always been tops in crime fiction (see Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes, Agatha Christie, Ruth Rendell, Dick Francis, et al.) and Cleeves is a great modern descendant of the classic mystery style.
You can borrow any of these books with your PINES library card, and many of them are available as eAudiobooks and eBooks via Overdrive and the Libby app. For more information on how to read free books on your Kindle, smartphone or tablet, please visit ngrl.org/downloads.
