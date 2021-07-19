The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is still giving out free books and take-and-make kits for all ages. All of our take-and-make kits come with instructions and the supplies you need to do the activity.
Here is a list of kits you can pick up at the library in July:
* Animal Mosaic kit geared toward ages 18-plus.
* Paracord Bracelet kit geared toward teens ages 11-18.
* Jungle Animal kit geared toward youths ages 5-10.
* Farm Animal kit geared toward youths up to age 4 (adult help required).
And let's not forget the books! We have a great selection of free books for you to read and add to your home library.
For the kids, we have all sorts of options — picture books, chapter books, nonfiction books and even bilingual books and books in Spanish.
For the teens, we have fiction and nonfiction, and we even have a few bestsellers for adults. All of the books have some kind of animal theme to go along with our summer reading theme “Tails and Tales.”
You can pick up something fun for everyone in your family by visiting the library or through our curbside service. Of course everything is available while supplies last. Be on the lookout for new kits each month.
Our summer reading challenge has ended, but we still have reading challenges going on such as our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. To sign your child up, visit ngrl.beanstack.org. Just look at brothers Gideon and Lazarus who completed the challenge! They are sporting the backpacks full of books that they earned for all that reading time.
We are now fully open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. No appointments required.
Curbside service also remains available during those hours. We are gearing up to bring back in-person programming, so be on the lookout for updates!
Connect with us on Facebook, visit ngrl.org, call (706) 876-1360 or just drop by. We can’t wait to see you!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.