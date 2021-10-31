The Bookshelf: Free library cards: Come get one today

Dear Bookshelf readers,
Each year every library system in Georgia reports service and collection use statistics to the state library, aka as the Georgia Public Library Service. The Institute of Museum and Library Services gathers information from each state’s data coordinator and publishes that data along with service statistics collected from the 9,000 public library systems and nearly 20,000 public library outlets, headquarters libraries, branches and bookmobiles in the U.S.
Each year we receive a report that compares our Northwest Georgia Regional Library System with the other 60 library systems in Georgia. Our system serves what is considered a large, multi-county and urban/rural population of 208,000 citizens. All library systems in Georgia are working to attain common service goals contained in the Georgia Public Library Standards. The standards serve as a guide and a measure of our performance in the community.
The standards define objective, observable measures that indicate the parameters of minimal, essential or optimal library service. Using this document along with the statistical data from the state library, we plan the library year and budget services to meet the need in each community.
In November, our library will announce a pilot study that aims to remove barriers to service for our patrons. We are well placed to participate in this important study. What I did not realize is that our library system has the lowest percentage of citizens per capita with a library card. This statistic is worrying, more so than other deficits our system is working to overcome.
If you had a library card and lost it, or perhaps you thought you had a library card but you can’t find it, or if you had a card in another state I encourage you to visit ngrl.org or drop in at the Dalton, Calhoun or Chatsworth library branch and register for a library card. I estimate that within 10 minutes you will have helped this library system correct a cardholder deficit and you will have a world of free print and digital content made available to you and your family.
Darla Chambliss is the director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System.
