I have a free resource available to our community that I want to share with you. The Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled program allows people to be independent and inspired. This program provides services for individuals who are blind or whose physical abilities require the use of books and magazines in audio, braille or other adapted formats.
The program lends high-quality talking books and the easy-to-use talking-book players needed to use them.
The materials arrive in the mail free of charge. The primary collection of books is narrated by humans, not text-to-speech robots. Large print books and audio, audio-described movies and braille magazine access are also offered through this program. Talking books and magazines in audio and braille formats are available online and on the go through the Braille and Audio Reading Download (BARD) service and the BARD mobile app for smartphones and tablets.
You may be asking who is eligible for this program? Individuals with conditions such as blindness and visual impairments. Anyone with physical impairments that prevent the handling of books. Also, people with reading disabilities such as dyslexia. No age restrictions, this program is for children and adults!
This wonderful free service is not only provided to our community but also to residents of the United States and its territories and U.S. citizens living abroad as well. Nationally it is administered by the National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, part of the Library of Congress.
Do you know anyone who would benefit from this program? Please share this information if you do. To get started you can call (800) 248-6701, email gls@georgialibraries.org, visit gls.georgialibraries.org online or call or drop by the library. We would be happy to help.
The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service also remains available during those hours. You can call us at (706) 876-1360.
Programming is back, check out www.ngrl.org or our social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter) for more programming details. We can’t wait to see you!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
