Do you miss doing crafts and activities at the library? I know we do.
Watching the kids get creative has always been a joy of mine and I really miss it now. We decided to do something about it. The library has created wonderful take home craft kits for kids that can be picked up during curbside hours. They are free. First come, first serve, supplies limited.
This month, we thought we would go with something a little spooky for the season so we created a spider web craft kit. Next month, we will be giving out turkey puppet kits. These kits will be advertised on Facebook (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary), so keep a lookout for more to come. We may even have some kits for teens and adults coming soon.
This is the first thing that we have given out at curbside. There are wonderful businesses and organizations in not only the city of Dalton or Whitfield County, but Georgia as a whole. They come together to create one awesome extended community. Last month, Windstream Communications in Dalton donated goodie bags for us to give out to kids at curbside service. The bags had packs of crayons, coloring books, individually-packed snacks and more. The kids so enjoyed receiving them, and we are very thankful to Windstream for reaching out and giving to the community.
That is not the only wonderful partnership that the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library has been blessed with. Georgia Public Broadcasting and PBS are partnering with many organizations in Dalton and Whitfield such as Dalton Public Schools, Whitfield County Schools, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, the library system and more to bring family and community learning to our area.
We just partnered with them to get out the word about a fun, free PBS Kids Family and Community Learning Workshop: Ready Jet Go! While applications for that workshop are no longer being taken, you need to be on the lookout for more opportunities like this. This partnership is ongoing, and there will be many more things to come. Just remember, we can do anything together.
If you want to pick up a free craft kit, please come during our curbside hours, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. We have also been testing out some extra hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m.
Our curbside service offers more than just books and free kits. You can also check out a laptop, print, copy, fax and notarize during curbside hours. You also have access to our library’s collection with your library card through our curbside service.
You can find information and updates about our resources, services and virtual programs on our website, https://ngrl.org/, or on social media (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary on Facebook, @DaltonGALibrary on Instagram and Twitter).
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
