“She just doesn’t like books.” “He’s embarrassed to be behind the other students in his class.” “How can I get my child to read more?”
If any of these concerns sound familiar, know that you are not alone. Parents and caregivers who visit our library share challenges like these with me all the time.
While every child’s situation is unique, there are several key factors that can help kids build confidence in reading and develop a love of books: practice, access and time. Below are some of the ways our library can support families in these areas.
A great time for kids to practice early learning skills is at one of our storytime programs. Did you know that kids build foundational literacy skills before they are old enough to hold a book? Singing and playing together, reading aloud, practicing animal sounds and even just talking about our day are all simple ways to set babies and toddlers up for school reading success.
We offer two in-person storytime sessions every Tuesday at the library. Move and Groove at 11 a.m. is a 30-minute storytime filled with rhymes, songs and phonics practice. It’s a great option for active little ones and their families.
For more read-aloud fun, Storytime at 4 p.m. includes books and songs around a certain theme followed by a craft.
Families interested in virtual storytime options can check out the playlists on our Facebook page (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary). There, you’ll find more than 100 recorded storytimes, including early learning and English/Spanish bilingual programs, to enjoy. Click on the “More” tab on our page, then “Videos” to view these playlists anytime.
Access to free and engaging reading materials for everyone is another crucial service that the library provides. Often, a child’s interest in reading hinges on finding that one book series, author or topic that draws them in. That can take a lot of trial and error, so we want to ensure that kids in our community have a wide range of books to try.
With a library card, families can access millions of books from more than 300 libraries and pick them up in our building or through curbside service. If your kids prefer reading on a device like a tablet or computer they can choose between thousands of eBooks just for them. For step-by-step instructions on our eBook resources, visit ngrl.org/downloads.
Since time spent reading is so important, we offer creative ways to encourage kids and families to do more of it. Studies indicate that just 15 minutes of reading a day can lead to substantial positive gains in literacy skills and long-term academic success.
At our monthly PAWS to Read program kids can practice reading with therapy dogs. These dogs are patient and nonjudgmental listeners so young readers can develop confidence and have fun at the same time.
The library’s reading challenges are another way we can incentivize everyone to read more. Who doesn’t love the opportunity to win prizes? Our ongoing 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program and our annual summer reading challenge are just two examples of these kinds of offerings.
The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is currently open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service also remains available during those hours.
You can find the latest information on our services, programs and more through our website (ngrl.org), over the phone (706-876-1360) or on our social media pages.
Lizzy Stuckey is the youth services manager for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
