‘Tis the season for giving.
I don’t know about you, but I love to buy and make Christmas gifts for my family, friends and even complete strangers. It is a challenge to find the right gift for the right person.
The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library staff and I got together and came up with a list of gift ideas for book lovers. So if you have a book lover in your life and you are not sure what to get them, this list might help you out.
• Book Lover's soy candles: These candles have scents inspired by characters, stories and of course the love of reading. For those who love Harry Potter, they have a “Christmas in the Great Hall” candle. Or you can always go for the “Reading at the Cafe” candle or the “Oxford Library” candle. Price: $7-$19.75 (www.frostbeardstudio.com).
• 100 Books Scratch Off Poster: For those book lovers who might need a little help figuring out what to read next, this has a 100-book bucket list of iconic classics. Price: $15 (www.uncommongoods.com).
• Library stamp T-Shirt: This T-shirt is perfect for book lovers, teachers and students. Great to wear on trips, to class or just lounging around reading a book. This site has plenty more items to choose from. You can even design your own T-shirt. Price: $24.40 (www.zazzle.com).
• "The Book Lover’s Journal": This is for the book lover who reads so much they have trouble keeping up with it all. This journal offers a great place to record books or to write down titles you might want to read next. Price: $12.83 (www.amazon.com).
• Novel Teas: This is a great gift for the book lover and tea drinker in your life. This bag contains 25 English breakfast tea bags individually tagged with literary quotes from around the world. Price: $13.50 (www.amazon.com).
• Vekkia 3000k warm LED book light: Yes, not all people read from a device. This is perfect for those avid readers who still love to turn the pages of a book. This rechargeable slim light is easy for the eyes and great for reading in bed, in the car or on the go. Price: $15.99 (www.amazon.com).
• The Everyday E25 earbuds: This is for the audio book lover in your life. This is the most expensive gift suggestion on our list, but I think it's worth it. Finding good wireless earbuds can be difficult, and these are way worth the price. I know because I own a pair. Price: $79.99 (www.rayconglobal.com).
• Book lover magnets: Magnets are a great stocking stuffer for the book enthusiast in your life. CafePress has a lot of wonderful designs to choose from. Price: $6.99 (www.cafepress.com).
• Mini-Grinch tree: This last gift suggestion is more of a do-it-yourself. You might be able to find it online or at a local craft booth like I did (see picture). But you can also make your own, and there is nothing better than a homemade or semi-homemade gift. All you need is a small cypress tree, thin red ribbon and a round Christmas ornament. If you want to pretty it up a little more, you can use a brightly colored pot or wrap a pot in festive cloth. Etsy.com has some wonderful, small cypress trees for sale that would be perfect for this type of project. Price: Depends on what you have and how much you want to spend (found locally).
Happy holidays to all the bookworms out there!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
