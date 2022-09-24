Greetings, readers.
On Aug. 1 I took up the reins as branch manager at your hometown Chatsworth library. I was employed at Calhoun’s public library for the past three years but am delighted to be closer to home. The view of Fort Mountain wreathed in clouds as I drive to work each morning is stimulating, and the library patrons I have met have been most welcoming.
If you haven’t been to the library in awhile, you simply must check out the new digs. We are still at 706 Old Dalton Ellijay Road, but the interior got a complete revamp. There is the local history wing with a microfilm reader and copies of the Chatsworth Times dating back 100 years; four study rooms perfect for students, or tutors, or anyone who needs to work with privacy; a children’s section with cozy furniture, reading nooks, A.W.E. touchscreen computers with fun, learning activities for younger children and a great array of classic children’s literature and popular new titles; The Vault, a space for tweens and teens to hang out, read, play on the PS4, complete schoolwork or recharge a phone; public access computers with high-speed internet and printing services; and lots of natural light throughout the library, adding to the great atmosphere.
And there are Rhonda, Victoria and Tori — our staff. These fine people are here to serve you. We can help you find a book, show you resources to create a résumé, look up an old obituary, notarize documents, fax/scan/copy papers and of course sign you up for a PINES library card.
Library cards are always free for Georgia residents, and a PINES card will work at hundreds of libraries throughout Georgia, allowing users to check out items from one library and return it to any other PINES library.
And it would be remiss of me if I didn’t mention the many other goodies that come with a library card. Card holders get access to our family passes for Zoo Atlanta, state parks and historic sites, the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta and many more. Also, we have a huge digital library containing thousands of ebooks and eaudiobooks that can be read on your tablet, phone or computer, all free.
Finally, I am very keen to add some programs for adults at the library. The Dalton and Calhoun branches have some great things going on like painting and computer classes, book clubs and chair yoga. Be on the lookout for some great new programs for adults in Chatsworth in the coming months. And if you have ideas for programming that you would like to see, please reach out to me at latourb@ngrl.org or call the library at (706) 695-4200.
Our library system serves people of all ages and from varying social, educational, cultural and economic backgrounds. Come in today and check out our offerings!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.