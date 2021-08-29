Dear Bookshelf readers,
As you make plans for the coming days, please remember that each time you see a sign asking you to wear a mask or one noting that masking is mandatory, please let your internal response be the one our library staff has adopted. The masks, while we don’t enjoy wearing them, help keep our organizations and businesses chugging along as we all navigate an increase in COVID-19 cases.
So, if I may ask a favor of all the folks that bristle just a bit at all the masking, social distancing and vaccination efforts, please, just do it!
I regularly attend meetings in our community engaging in discussions with decision-makers and health professionals. I can read the concern on their faces. I share the dread of uncertainty — what may we each face tomorrow. Will our decisions stand the test of time?
I appreciate the people making very important decisions in our community. That’s parents, business owners, elected officials and public servants — well everyone, really. My wish for them is wisdom, peace and accurate information on which to base the many decisions they must make.
I did a quick investigation of the most popular and well-reviewed books on decision-making, and I have a list you may find interesting. The following list includes titles that are popular across many recommendation sources.
• "Decisive: How to Make Better Choices in Life and Work" by Chip Heath and Dan Heath.
• "Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman.
• "The Paradox of Choice" by Barry Schwartz.
• "Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes are High, Third Edition" by Joseph Grenny and Kerry Patterson.
• "Radical Uncertainty: Decision-Making Beyond the Numbers" by John Kay and Mervyn King.
Please carefully consider the best decisions for you and your family.
Darla Chambliss is the director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System.
