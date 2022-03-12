When the New York Times asked Chelsea Clinton to name some favorite authors, she replied, “I hope someone will discover a previously unknown P.D. James Commander Dalgliesh book.” James left this Earth in 2014 and left us with 14 of those Dalgliesh mysteries Clinton and I so covet.
James is credited with taking the baton from “Golden Age” crime writers like Agatha Christie and Ngaio Marsh. But James’ characters are vulnerable, complicated human beings with credible motives, not merely stereotypes on the page meant to serve as red herrings. And after all, as James said, “The detective story, however ingenious its plot, can only succeed as a novel if it deals with that greatest of all mysteries, the human heart.”
James held the title “Queen of Crime” for much of her career, quite an accomplishment for someone whose first published work didn’t come until she was 42!
After reading a James novel I am always struck by the fierce intelligence behind the writing, and her keen powers of description are unrivaled.
For her, the starting point for any novel is the setting. Whether it’s a theological college set atop a cliff on the North Sea, an ancient abbey overshadowed by a nuclear power plant or a small museum devoted to England’s history between the two world wars, her settings are not mere backdrops but characters in and of themselves.
“Original Sin,” published in 1994, is set in a Georgian palace called Innocent House on London’s River Thames. The river runs as a unifying theme through the novel, a dark and sometimes sinister tide linking both characters and action.
When the book opens, Gerard Etienne has taken over as chairman and wants to modernize the firm by selling Innocent House and using the capital to expand the company. But Etienne has made enemies: his discarded mistress, a brutally-rejected author, some of his colleagues who resent the proposed changes, and those loyal, long-serving members of the staff whose jobs are threatened.
So when Etienne is discovered gassed to death in the archives room, with a cloth snake (the company mascot, called Hissing Sid) around his neck, there is no shortage of suspects. Adam Dalgliesh, James’ humane, gifted detective (and published poet) arrives and is confronted with a murderer who is prepared to kill again.
That will have to whet your appetite plot-wise, but I’ll leave you with this: “As Graham Greene once wrote,” James said, “I have a splinter of ice in my heart. If I had a friend in distress, I would have no hesitation in putting my arms around her to comfort her, but part of me would be observing the scene.”
You can borrow “Original Sin” and other James novels with your PINES library card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.