The holidays are in full swing all around us and it’s time for kids and adults of all ages to share in the fun.
Are you looking for a fun read to share your special holiday with the children in your life? Or maybe you would like to explore some of the other celebrations during this season of lights. I have three recommendations to offer you that you can pick up from the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library today.
Even though Hanukkah is already past this year, it’s still a good time to reflect or learn something new. “On Hanukkah” by Cathy Goldberg Fishman is a colorfully illustrated children’s book that tells the story of the author’s recollection of her family’s celebration of the festival of lights. Each night as she lights the next candle in the menorah, she reflects on the history and principles involving the holiday. It is a joyful and enlightening read for kids and adults.
“Celebrating Holidays: Kwanzaa” by Rachel Koestler is a good book for young readers to practice their skills and learn about the history and meaning of Kwanzaa. This easy-to-read book is full of colorful photographs and does a good job of representing the familial and cultural unity that Kwanzaa is all about. Readers can learn about each of the seven days and what each principle represents, as well as the symbols and objects that are used in the festival and their ties to African harvest festivals from many countries.
“A Piñata in a Pine Tree: A Latino Twelve Days of Christmas” by Pat Mora is a beautifully illustrated look into the blending of Latin culture and tradition with songs popular in the United States, particularly in this case “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Each day’s gifts represent aspects of the author’s traditions that she explains in a note at the end of the story. It’s a great way to introduce bilingual concepts to your children and to perhaps gain new perspective on a familiar holiday.
This is but a small sampling of the holiday books you can find in the Children’s Department at the library. Stop by and browse our collection for much more! If you need help finding something in particular, we are glad to help.
Happy holidays, everyone. We can’t wait to see you back at the library on your next visit!
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
