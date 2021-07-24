It’s been great to see everyone back in the library building again. We’re happy to welcome you back and are excited to announce that in-person programming returns this August! We will be offering family favorites again, such as storytime, Move and Groove, Lego Days, Pokemon Club, Teen D&D (Dungeons & Dragons) and more.
As the resident teen and tween programming specialist, I am very excited to kick things back off with an in-person weekly Dungeons & Dragons campaign for teens and tweens, Pokemon Club for all ages, and, of course, monthly Nerf Wars on the second Saturday of the month.
That’s right, folks. Time to dust those blasters off and gather up your darts! Our first Nerf War of the year is just a few weeks away! Saturday, Aug. 14, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., teens and tweens grades 4-12 will gather to throw down once more with all-time favorite games such as Capture the Flag, Battle Royale and VIP. The program will last for two hours, and refreshments will be provided. You can bring your own blasters, but if you don’t have any, don’t worry. We have plenty to share. Masks are required while in the building.
We are not able to have an official Pokemon League again just yet due to an official ruling from the Pokemon Company, but we will start our Pokemon Club back up this year regardless. We will still play the trading card game and give fans of all ages a place to gather, trade, battle and share their love of Pokemon with others.
Keep in mind, this is not a sanctioned event, so there will not be any prize support until League can start back up in 2022. That said, we will still be teaching and playing, so come by Thursday afternoons at 4:30 to participate, starting Aug. 5.
Throughout the pandemic, our Dungeons & Dragons group kept the dice rolling as we took our game online in the Teen Discord Server. Now that we are moving back to in-person events, D&D will be moving to a hybrid format.
Yes, we will be meeting in person again, but our Discord group includes teens from our other branches, some of whom are avid D&D fans. In order to accommodate these players, we will include a way for them and any other teens interested to join our physical table digitally via the Discord server. If you have a teen or tween interested in playing D&D, join us on Tuesday afternoons at 4:30 in person or virtually starting Aug. 3.
Thank you all for being patient with us as we transition back to a fully operational state. We are currently open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m.
Logan Petty is the young adult coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
