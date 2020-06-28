Escape to new lands of wonder, magic and adventure by reading this summer.
The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library challenges you to read! Our “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Challenge is open to all ages. It runs from June 1-July 31. Complete the challenge by reading and doing activities. Everyone who completes gets their name in a prize drawing.
How to register:
• Go to https://ngrl.beanstack.org (For those who don’t have access to the internet there is a paper option explained below).
• Create an account.
• Sign up for the challenge.
To be eligible to enter the grand prize drawing, participants must complete the challenge by reading, logging their required amount of time, completing activities and writing book reviews.
Kids (birth-5th grade) must read/or be read to 15 hours minimum and complete the “Get Started” activity.
Teens (6th-12th grade) must read 25 hours minimum, complete the “Get Started” activity and write two book reviews.
Adults (18+) must read 25 hours minimum, complete the “Get Started” activity and write two book reviews.
Everyone who completes the required amount of reading time, does the required activities and logs them completes the challenge and gets a certificate, prize pack and tickets (a ticket for every five hours read) in the grand prize drawing.
There are two ways to log your reading and activities. You can log your reading and activities online by going to https://ngrl.beanstack.org or using the Beanstack Tracking mobile app. If you don’t have access to the internet and a computer or smart device, then you can log your reading and do your book reviews, if you fall in the teen or adult category, by paper. A plain piece of paper from home would work.
Your paper log must have the following information: first name, last name, age or grade, school if applicable, library branch and phone number. All of this information is required and will count as your “Get Started” activity. Paper log must be returned to the library between July 17 and July 31. You can drop your reading log off during curbside service. Right now we are doing curbside service Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Be aware that is subject to change.
Grand prize winners in each age group will be notified by Aug. 12. All who complete the challenge will also be notified as to when and how they can pick up their certificate and prize pack.
You may be asking what can I read for this challenge? The answer is anything you want: books, ebooks, magazines, comics, manga articles and more. Even listening to audiobooks counts. These items do not need to be from the library. Summer is a great time to read what you like, to learn new things and to have fun.
Don’t forget we offer free, fun virtual programs and events for all ages. We have crafts, stories, workshops and performers to share with you. These are open to everyone via our various social media platforms. You can connect with us via Facebook (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary), Instagram (@DaltonGALibrary) and Twitter (@DaltonGALibrary). Be sure to follow us! Participate with the program on social media using #ngrlsr2020. Also, don’t forget to check out our website, www.ngrl.org.
Please be safe, stay healthy and read!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
