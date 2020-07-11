Normally we review a book or two around this time every month, but this month I decided to change it up. When you think about reading or libraries, the first thing that comes to mind may be books, but that is not the only thing that you read. I read so many different things every day: street signs, recipes, instructions, the back of a cereal box, magazines, etc.
Magazines, that's the topic I want to talk to you about. Did you know that we have eMagazines available for you to check out? Anyone who has a PINES library card with our system, the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, can check out eMagazines on RBdigital.
There are 221 titles for you to look at— and that is just the titles. There are multiple issues for each title. Some of the issues are older, from 2012, 2015, 2018 and so on, but there are lots of issues from 2020. You can find Astronomy, Beadwork, Birds and Blooms, Discover, Food Network Magazine, GQ, National Geographic, PC World and so many more. You can find magazines in Spanish like Futbol Total and Hola USA En Espanol. Plus, there are magazines for kids such as American Girl, Animal Tales, Highlights and National Geographic Kids. For those of you who are participating in our summer reading challenge, yes, reading magazines counts.
If you are wondering how to enjoy all these free eMagazines, it is pretty easy. Just follow these quick and easy steps.
• Have your library card handy.
• Go to ngrl.rbdigital.com.
• Register.
• Enjoy!
If you need more help, please go to the download page on our website: https://ngrl.org/downloads/.
There really are so many things to read. One of my high school teachers said something that stuck with me. She said, “Just read.” This was in response to a question from another student about how to get a better score in the English section of the PLAN test. She said it didn’t matter as much what we read as long as we actually spent time reading.
Now I am not saying that reading the easiest, simple things is the way to go. Reading is like exercising for your brain; the more you do it, the more in shape your brain gets. You can read really easy things all the time and it is still getting some exercise. But if you want a really buff brain, you need to put some muscle into it and try reading things that are not so easy or that are more complex.
Don’t forget we offer free, fun virtual programs and events for all ages. We have crafts, stories, workshops and performers to share with you. These are open to everyone via our various social media platforms. You can connect with us via Facebook (@DaltonWhitfieldLibrary), Instagram (@DaltonGALibrary) and Twitter (@DaltonGALibrary). Be sure to follow us! Participate with the program on social media using #ngrlsr2020. Also, don’t forget to check out our website, www.ngrl.org. Please be safe, stay healthy and read!
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
