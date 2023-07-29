The Launchpad Kids collection is available for checkout at the Calhoun, Chatsworth and Dalton library branches.
Launchpad Kids is a guided learning tablet made just for our littlest explorers. The orange tablets are preloaded with learning apps, videos, games and more for hours of interactive and educational play. As a unit of the Georgia Public Library Service we join all Georgia public libraries in offering this special device to families and children for checkout.
This year as part of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) program, 2,800 Launchpad learning tablets for children were sent to public libraries across Georgia as part of $2.3 million awarded by Gov. Brian Kemp. The funds are intended to support learning recovery initiatives and programs as educators and students continue to confront learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tablets are covered in a durable and protective orange bumpercase with double-tempered glass and a reinforced USB cord. They use an Android operating system and feature a 7-inch high-definition touchscreen, external speaker and a universal audio jack. The units are designed for use by our youngest patrons and come with all items needed for use.
Launchpad Level 1 units feature Reading Academy Level 1, Pre-Emerging readers. According to the bibliographic record in the PINES catalog and the publisher’s descriptions, “this 5-level guided reading system helps kids master verbal, reading and writing skills; starting at any level.
“Every app, storybook and video has been hand-selected to help kids gain the knowledge they need to transition from learning-to-read to reading-to-learn. Pre-Emerging packs are ideal for readers who have reached the following milestones: forms three- to four-word sentences; can talk and carry on conversations; continues to grow vocabulary; listens to stories, simple songs and nursery rhymes; recognizes letters; can write letters; knows most letter sounds.”
Children and families can move through the levels up to level 5, which is for independent readers.
The cool keyboard units with preloaded apps allow children to explore and use a digital device with no internet connection needed. The Level 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 units are circulating and are available at your nearest library branch.
Some of the Level 1 (Pre-Emerging Reader Pack) unit titles are The Moon Pack, The Wave Pack, The Polar Pack and The Sky Pack. Level 2 (Emerging Reader Pack) unit title examples are The Giant Pack, The Gamma Pack and The Blast Pack. Level 3 (Early Developing Readers Pack) unit title examples are The Gravity Pack, The Techno Pack and The Pulsar Pack. Level 4 (Developing Readers Pack) units include The Universe Pack, The Meteor Pack and the Turbo Pack. Level 5 (Independent Reader Pack) units include The Nebula Pack, The Lightning Pack, and The Atomic Pack.
This project was assisted through a grant from the Georgia Public Library Service with federal pandemic funding from the state of Georgia’s governor’s office. We look forward to hearing how your early readers enjoy these tablets.
Happy Reading!
Darla
