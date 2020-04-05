What a difference a day makes. Due to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic our world is rapidly changing. Our daily routine has changed dramatically from one of socializing and gathering to self-isolation for the health of our community.
While we need to self-isolate to help slow the rate of infection, that does not mean that we have to give up socializing and coming together as a community, a nation, a world. We can come together, visit, chat, learn and grow, all online.
For our part, the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library is putting up program content on social media. We are streaming storytime, sharing how-to videos and creating places online for our community to come together, to share, to communicate, to learn that we are not alone. We have also been hard at work sharing information with you on our website and social media about things like the 2020 Census, the economic impact payments and where to find more free educational and fun things to do online. Here are some of the things we have found that you can do online for free while in the safety of your home.
Never stop learning even if you are stuck at home. Some of the most prestigious colleges in the world such as Brown, Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale, Columbia and the University of Pennsylvania are now offering free online courses across multiple online course platforms. They have created more than 500 courses, many of which are still active. Class Central put the list of courses together for easy access. To look over the courses, please go to https://tinyurl.com/yx4quugj.
A note for anyone who wants to take advantage of these free courses: once you select a course, you will need to create an account. No credit card needed. When selecting a course, you will want to select "audit." If you do not select audit, they will not let you take the course for free. Auditing a course just means that you will not be graded, and you will not receive credit for the course.
Want to exercise your body and give your mind a break? While many gym chains across the country have closed their doors, they are offering online classes for free. For example, Planet Fitness is offering "Home Work-Ins" instead of gym workouts. They stream live at 7 p.m. daily on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/planetfit ness/.
If theater and music is more your jam, you can check out the Metropolitan Opera or the Berliner Philharmoniker. The Met has canceled its upcoming shows for now, but it began streaming, for free, encore presentations of its "Live in HD" series. Check it out at https://www.metopera.org/. Just click on the "Watch Now" button. With the Philharmoniker now closed, they have made their digital concert hall free for everyone. Go to https://tinyurl.com/uro4h8g and follow the prompts. You will have to redeem the voucher code BERLINPHIL to receive free access to all concerts and films.
All of the things that I have shared with you so far have been geared more for adults and young adults. Don't worry, I also have some great things to share for kids and the entire family.
For you Harry Potter fans, J.K. Rowling, Wizardingworld.com, Audible, Bloomsbury, OverDrive, Pottermore Publishing and Scholastic have come together to release "Harry Potter at Home." There are all kinds of magical treats like magical craft videos, fun articles, quizzes and more to banish boredom. To check it out, go to https://tinyurl.com/yxxxhzus.
If you like natural history, then you might want to visit the Smithsonian at https://naturalhist ory.si.edu/. They have live video webinars and virtual tours. Their doors may be closed, but you can experience the museum from home with virtual tours of exhibits, past and present.
Plus, Amazon's Audible has come through with access to more stories. Kids everywhere can instantly stream a wonderful collection of stories in six languages. To access them just go to https://stories.audible.com/start-listen.
Don't forget about all of the online content the library has to offer. We have eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines through RBdigital, OverDrive and eRead Kids. To learn more about them and to learn how to access them, go to https://ngrl.org/downloads/. Connect with us on our social media at https://facebook.com/DaltonWhitfieldLibrary, https://www.instagram.com/daltongalibrary/, https://www.twitter.com/daltongalib rary and on Snapchat.
Brandy Wyatt is the administrator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
