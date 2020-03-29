The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System board of trustees met late in the afternoon of Thursday, March 12, for a regularly scheduled meeting. The rapidly developing COVID-19 health concern was an item of new business on the meeting agenda.
That Thursday afternoon library board meeting began, what is to my thinking, the most tumultuous and responsive period to date in our public library network. Thanks to some straightforward communication, the instruction from hours spent searching for a cleaning supplies vendor with product available for purchase and, finally, input from a well-informed governing board, the decision was made to suspend all programming and to close all public library buildings in our region until further notice.
After the board meeting, I notified Julie Walker, our state librarian and vice chancellor for libraries, of the decision to close the Dalton, Calhoun and Chatsworth public libraries (the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library was nearing completion of a state-funded construction and redesign project). The facts leading to the decision were these: The library did not have adequate staffing levels, was unable to purchase recommended cleaning supplies and had less-than-adequate knowledge of the coronavirus to properly protect our library visitors, our staff members and our community.
I believe that we were the first library system in Georgia to make this difficult decision, and it was unsettling to say the least. That same evening the system library staff began the work to transform the face-to-face education and delivery methods to a safer, albeit temporary, virtual delivery strategy. The library webpage and social media platforms such as Facebook have allowed us to continue storytime and other programming for our patrons. Our RecordedBooks online platform (known to many of you as RB Digital) and the OverDrive electronic book collections have helped us to make free and downloadable content available to our customers.
Georgia's free reading accessibility program for those with physical limitations and/or vision challenges is only a phone call away. These barrier-free reading resource staff members (called readers advisers) are able to talk with library patrons and introduce them to BARD or BARD Mobile and Bookshare online programs that provide accessible and free materials for all. If you or a family member needs this assistance, please call (800) 248-6701. This line is answered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As I write this article all 63 public library systems in Georgia are closed to the public. This is unprecedented territory for the librarian community. The tornadic storms of 2010 ripped the roof from a public library in Trenton. We reopened in a temporary location within the week. I'm not aware of another national closure of the public's libraries in the past.
This message from our state librarian was sent on Friday, March 20.
"Good afternoon, everyone. We have made it to Friday afternoon of the longest week in memory. You are a national model in the effort to balance the importance of library services with genuine empathy, advocacy and caring for your staff and your communities.
"We know that libraries are essential services; we also are learning that sometimes the best service we can offer is our partnership in battling a common enemy and ensuring a safe and healthy future for Georgia."
Our local educators are also reeling from the rapid closure of our schools. I'm using the term "reel" as it is defined in my online dictionary (see thefreedictionary.com) --verb, reeled, reel·ing, reels.
1. To be thrown off balance or fall back: reeled from the sharp blow.
2. To stagger, lurch or sway, as from drunkenness: reeled down the alley.
3. To go round and round in a whirling motion: gulls reeling and diving.
4. To feel dizzy: My head reeled with the facts and figures.
Our inability to purchase cleaning supplies was our wake-up call. The prior week we noticed that some library users were not comfortable handling the materials. So we decided to purchase powder-free and latex-free gloves to provide for patron use upon request. The first time we checked the price on the gloves the pricing was similar to the price we usually pay. The next morning the price had doubled.
Our cleaning service teams do an excellent job of keeping our high-traffic public use areas clean. The cleaning services were given guidelines for best practices due to COVID-19 precautions.
The guidelines were stringent.
I began to discuss the situation with other organization leaders and what I found in our community is a can-do spirit and a willingness to work together to deal with complex issues. The civic, education, philanthropic and business communities are working together to withstand the COVID-19 storm. I think the word "storm" is just about as accurate a descriptor of the last 12 days that I can offer.
As Georgia public libraries work alongside our civic, business, education, philanthropic and health organizations to learn to navigate this ever-evolving "storm," we are mighty thankful to be part of this community. Please visit www.ngrl.org to find links to our virtual programs and know that our staff members are working to update the collection and purchase the items you will need when we reopen.
The library staff members have been creating online content for you to explore. Weekly storytime is now online and ready for viewing. Miss Lizzy is filming content to keep young children busy at home. Look for new songs, stories and rhyming games each week. Content will be posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Due to copyright restrictions, we cannot post pre-recorded professional read-aloud sessions unless given permission, so Miss Lizzy will be reading a book on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. each Tuesday through Friday during the closure. You can enjoy the recorded content any time and then join us for a Facebook Live session or you can read your favorite books along with Miss Lizzy as you view her programs from home.
Ms. Jessica, our arts and crafts instructor, is posting sewing and crafting content: how to sew on buttons or how to paint water lilies. Mr. Logan, our teen, tween and young adult department leader, has been posting Pokemon League deck-building tips, writing prompts and more.
Our web page (English and Spanish versions) shares community information and links to free and fun educational activities such as a link to the Disney Parks Blog and Tumblebooks online. We also share lots of free online programs such as Imagineering in a Box on our social media: Facebook.com/DaltonWhitfieldLibrary, Instagram.com/daltongali brary and Twitter.com/dalt ongalibrary.
Stay well and happy reading.
Darla Chambliss is the director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System.
